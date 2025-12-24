JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Davidson's avatar
Linda Davidson
5h

Relieved to hear that you're okay, B"H. Wish you Christmas 🎄 with cherished memories for you and your beautiful sons. Will be thinking of you tomorrow, send blessings ❤️🙏💪❤️.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Averill's avatar
Karen Averill
8h

Glad you are ok! Wishing you and the boys a love filled holiday season. Sending hugs and love

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 JoDavi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture