My dear friends,



I meant to write this yesterday, but I got into an accident. Thankfully, everyone is ok, and the kids were not with me at the time. My car is totaled, but if that's all that happened, I'm truly grateful. Things could have gone a lot worse, and after losing my precious wife, that is never lost on me again.



I want to thank you all for loving and supporting me on this grief journey. It has been quite literally (and hopefully) the worst year I've ever had, and three main things have helped keep me afloat.



1. My faith



2. My family



3. You



The album dedicated to my late wife is now available, and you can listen here. Many of you have heard these songs live when I was on tour, but there are others you may not have heard at all.



This coming year has a lot in store, and I'm excited to begin sharing some of that with you soon.



In the meantime, sit. Rest. Allow your emotions to run their course. For some of us, the holidays aren't a super happy time. I've met people on my Journey to Healing tour who are also widowers and widows, and others who have lost parents at very young ages, and even children. 💔💔💔



Whatever you are dealing with this year, know that my heart is with you. There are many more songs in the pipeline that deal with grief (including some that will be on next year's Christmas album). There will also be many more songs I'll be releasing in general. But again, more on that later.



The 26th of this month marks the 1 year of my wife's passing. I count by the Hebrew calendar because of the significance of her death and our marriage. We happened to get married on Tevet 6, and that is the day she died; 7 years later. It'll be a tough one for me, but I know I'm not the only one.



I just want to say thank you. I love you. I see you. But more importantly, G-d sees you, and He loves you.



Merry Christmas, Happy New Years, and many blessings on you and yours. ❤️



With all the love in this fragmented heart,



-JoDavi