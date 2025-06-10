We sang four choir songs at my wife’s US memorial; ‘My Help,’ ‘Ngcwele (Holy),’ ‘I Love the Lord (He Heard My Cry)',’ and the vamp of ‘You Alone Are G-d’ as a tag to the end of another song.

All of them were some of her favorite worship songs. Mine as well.





It’s easy to sing “I love the Lord, He heard my cry,” and “You are Holy,” and “be all glory and honor, dominion and power, forever and ever, amen,” and “all of my help cometh from the Lord,” and “You are G-d alone” when you are simply being blessed by beautifully composed praise and worship music.



It’s a whole different resonance when you realize that all of those phrases are eternally true, even when you’ve had an incalculable loss that has turned your entire world upside down.



I’m finding that resonance; or rather, I’m being shaped for it.



He is G-d alone whether we feel good or not. As minister Fred Hammond wrote, ‘that’s just the way it is.”

And G-d’s people will be with Him in complete and perfect joy, and void of all pain and sorrow at the end of all this.



These were her favorite songs, but she has something infinitely better. She entered heaven’s gates and heard the words “well done, my good and faithful servant.”



I want to hear those words too.



In all of this turmoil and grief, nothing has changed about my Heavenly Father.



Absolutely nothing.