Dearest Reader,

As we approach the end of October and the beginning of November, we get closer to the one year memorial of my wife’s passing.

I shared before in a previous journal entry that on the Hebrew calendar, she died exactly 7 years to the day from when we got married. Tevet 6, 5778 was when we were married. Tevet 6, 5785 is when she breathed her last breath.

On the calendar most of the world follows, she died on January 6, 2025.

Though Tevet 6 falls on the end of December this year, I’ve officially made the decision today that my newest album, which is in her memory. will be released on January 6, 2026.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned. There will be a special album release concert somewhere.

In the meantime, I have two more JoDavi shows to end the year, and then two special Hanukkah concerts, debuting our ‘Returning the Favor’ album. I’d love to see you at these.

November 8 | Stockton, CA

December 1 | Chicago, IL

🕎 December 7 | Chicago, IL

🕎 December 14 | Los Angeles, CA

Thank you for being with me on this journey. Thank you for subscribing and reading my sometimes very raw and unfiltered emotions as my kids and I walk on this grief journey. Your support has meant so much to me, both on my Journey to Healing tour, and in general.

Sincerely,

-J