My father, sons, and I spent the 4 month mark since my wife passed away en route to Ethiopia for a ‘Let Africa Go’ conference of which my father is one of the key speakers.

There were some difficult moments. I’m still not able to take off on a flight without first crying, but it’s getting a little better.

The boys and I walked into our hotel room, and I immediately, and very sharply noticed an absence of rhythm.

What usually happens in the hotel room is that I am incredibly exhausted from having to carry basically everything, and Olga is mentally and physically exhausted from having to coordinate everything. We get to the hotel room, and I usually give the boys a bath while Olga unpacks everything. That is sometimes followed by playful teasing from me, and a playful argument between the both of us about how she always unpacks everything, fills up all the drawers, and hangs up everything in the closet, even if we are staying in the hotel for less than 24 hours. She rolls her eyes, does it anyway, and our flow is much, much better for it.

By the time the boys are finished bathing, she has their pajamas ready. I dry them off and send them to her so she can lotion them, and then they put their pajamas on. We pray together, and then the boys go to bed.

This time, when the boys and I entered the hotel room, there was no rhythm. There was no banter. There was their exhausted dad, realizing he still needs to figure things out, and not feeling like doing anything.

My oldest asked me which beds were which. I showed them their bed, and then I told them that the other one was my bed. Just then, without skipping a beat, just as I was feeling her absence the most, my oldest says, “we’re missing mommy!”

He didn’t say it with a sad tone. It’s actually very matter-of-factly. He was simply pointing out a fact. Right after that, he asked me if he and his brother could have a snack. But the fact that he pointed it out when he did indicated that he also felt what I did.

This conference is definitely one where she would be in attendance. We would all be here together. Right now, it’s the hotel rooms where her absence feels the most cruel.

I miss her. I miss who I was with her. I miss who the boys were with her.

This is so incredibly wrong.

Nonetheless, we look forward to our time here.