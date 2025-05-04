About a week ago, I had a very difficult exchange with my sons. It’s not one I’m proud of, but the way it ended is one that I see was necessary for growth; both theirs and mine.

One morning, I was getting the boys ready for the day. My youngest attends a small preschool, and my oldest and I do homeschool together. We were running behind that morning. The boys and I were in their room. I was finding clothes for them to wear, and they were taking off their pajamas. Once I found their clothes, I told them to put them on, and then brush their teeth while I went downstairs to make their breakfast and pack Judah’s lunch. Unfortunately all of that came with twists and turns.

I don’t even remember fully what happened. I just remember that each time I gave one of them an instruction, it was met with a mini discussion on whether or not they should do it. This was happening at the same time that they were also getting on each other’s nerves and fighting. Each morning, they ask me for a snack, and each morning I say, “what do you have to do first?” They always answer with “brush our teeth, get dressed, and drink some water.” Still, every morning, they ask. It’s what kids do, but this particular morning, I was fed up. Between the many mini discussions, the asking of questions they already knew the answers to, and the fighting with each other, one of the boys tripped and fell, which for some reason, set me off.

Daddy getting angry is not something the boys are unfamiliar with; between me and Olga, I was the stricter of the two. It was the way it manifested this time. I hit their door several times. I wasn’t just yelling. I don’t think my voice has ever been that intense. There was an anger present that was just waiting to get out, and my fear is that as bad as that was, it was still only a fraction.

My youngest almost immediately moved on to the next thing (as he tends to do). My oldest was in tears. I felt like crap. Immediately, my voice softened and I apologized to the boys. I told them “Daddy shouldn’t be yelling like that,” and that I was very sorry. I then hugged them both, and we shared that moment together.

After that, I still had to address their behavior. It’s something I would have been more on top of if we weren’t in this very difficult season in our lives, and so I feel like allowing certain behavior to play out because I’m grieving my wife, though understandable, is still not good for the boys.

So after we hugged, I pivoted with them:

“But this is what Daddy needs from the two of you: when Daddy says to do something, I need you to just do it. If Daddy says go brush your teeth, go brush your teeth. If Daddy says get dressed, get dressed. If Daddy asks you to put something away, put it away. There’s too much talking back to Daddy, and that is not okay. It has never been okay, and it still isn’t. Do you understand me?”

Ezra and Judah look at me and say “yes.”

Then I continued more softly, “it used to be Daddy and Mommy, but that’s not what it is anymore. It’s just Daddy. Mommy isn’t around to help Daddy anymore, so Daddy’s going to need your help sometimes. And doing what Daddy says is a big way that you can help. Ok?”

“Okay.” they replied.

The rest of that morning went much more smoothly. We never caught up with the time, but we did something much more important.

This past week, they’ve been much better, and I can hear my wife saying, “babe, make sure to tell them they’re doing a good job.” To which my response to her would have probably been, “I will. I just want to see it for a little longer first.”

The most difficult part of this as a parent at the moment is the realization that parenting doesn’t stop. It actually doubles. I have to make sure to give them the gentleness and nurturing that their mother gave them so naturally, but still be their father at the same time. I have help, thank G-d, but the help doesn’t absolve me from what is now my new reality as a parent. I’m a single father. And to put it as one of my friends who is also a widower, the kids have only one parent left.

I miss her so much today.