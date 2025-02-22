On October 7th, 2023, Hamas invaded Israel, slaughtered, raped, burned alive, and kidnapped hundreds of Israelis and foreign nationals.

But it was regular Gazan civilians that kidnapped the Bibas family, including Ariel and Kfir Bibas who were ages 4 years, and 10 months respectively, and the mother, Shiri at the time of the kidnapping.

Hamas lied months ago and said that the babies died from an Israeli airstrike. Now that the bodies of Shiri and her kids were returned, forensics show that the children were strangled to death, then their bodies were stoned.

Hamas then returned the bodies of the children swapped caskets, and left anti-Jewish propaganda in each of the caskets. They also returned the bodies while publicly celebrating their deaths.

We all have a responsibility to tell the world what is actually happening.

In all of this, Yarden Bibas, the grieving husband and father has made a very loud and clear statement.