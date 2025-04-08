My wife died a little over three months ago. Apart from a 36 hour period when I went home to check in with the boys, I sat by her side all day and all night each night for 11 days. Not once did I think we wouldn’t make it out of the hospital together. Even when her heart stopped, I thought “ok, ok, they’ll bring her back.” And even when the CPR team could not bring her back, I thought “no, she’ll come back.” And even when she didn’t come back, the massive shock I was in had me thinking I was just watching a movie or dreaming. It has taken this long for me just to acknowledge she’s gone and not coming back.

This was not what I wanted. This is not what our kids wanted. This is not what my family or any of us wanted to happen.

But it happened. For reasons I wrote in previous pieces, those I will probably never share publicly, and those I will never know until I make my transition, she died.

So now I’m seeing this as an exchange; an exchange that was done against my will, but an exchange nonetheless. This is what I’m calling the cosmic trade-off.

I just spent 10 hours in the studio yesterday, working on brand new music. We did a lot of work on three songs, building them from the ground up with instruments and vocals. Two of them were written after she died, and one of them is one that I wrote within the last 3 weeks of her life. I told her I’d show her when she got back home from South Africa, but she never made it back home.

The session was productive, emotional, familiar, but different in so many ways.

There were a few moments in the session where I would have taken my phone out to call my wife and check in. There were moments where I would have sent her a voice note on WhatsApp telling her how well the session is going. There was a moment in the session where I just sat in the vocal booth and cried as I was waiting for my engineer to pull up the next song. On the car ride home, my dearest friend, and multi-hat-wearer, Jewel and I were reflecting on the session and my overall visit here to California like we would normally do. Then I felt it again. I would have called Olga or checked my phone for her text. On the freeway, with John Mayer playing in the background, I just broke down in my friend’s car. She held space for me, and with the exception of my crying, the car was silent for a little bit. I knew she wanted to let the silence be there for as long as I wanted it to, so eventually, I wiped my tears and said, “she was very special. She was a very special woman.” We then continued to reflect on the new songs I recorded, the shows coming up, and the plan for 2025/2026.

After I got back to my quarters, I tried to sleep, but was overwhelmed with tears. One thing my mind kept going back to was the hospital room again; but this time, it was her last night, just several hours before she passed, when she wanted me to cuddle with her. I tried to, but I ultimately did not. I was afraid I would rip something out of her, as she had a few things attached to her and stuck inside her veins. I really didn’t want to hurt her. Of course now, I would have found a way and just did it had I known it would have been the last time. I just found myself laying in bed saying “I’m sorry, baby. I’m really sorry.” What I would give to go back just to that moment to lay with her one last time… Damn. I guess it’s just one of those things that I’ll carry with me to my own grave.

One of the songs we worked on is “The End of Time.” It’s the one I shared at my wife’s third and final memorial service. I’ve been saying this since I finished the song and I will say it here and now:

That song (and these other new ones) are going to take me infinitely far and to astronomical heights. I’m going to submit to the Grammys again this year. I’m going to be nominated. I’m going to win. I’m going to play around the world like I have been doing already, but I’ll actually be paid, and paid well to do it rather than saving up and spending my own money to do it. I will play the best festivals and share this journey with millions of people. I will be able to bring the boys and other family with me on these trips and the boys will do homeschool while traveling and seeing what Daddy does. When they get older, if they desire to and continue to practice, they will join me on stage.

Financial troubles are a thing of the past, and we will thrive from here on out. Plans that are currently being made now will be overwhelmingly successful, communities will be greatly blessed, and we’ll be blessed in the process. Our biggest issue will be that there is too much upward movement. Our ventures will reach corners and avenues that we may never step into, and people of high rank and notoriety will vouch for us. This next season will be one that Olga would be so incredibly ecstatic to witness and be a part of if she were here in the flesh.

The least that can happen after a loss like mine is that, and that will only be the beginning.

This is the cosmic trade-off. It is one that I did not ask for, and if given a choice, would have said “hell no. Give me my wife, please.” Shoot, I’m still saying that now. But that isn’t happening. She is not coming back.

So I want everything else, and I will not be sheepish about making it known anymore. This was one of the things that I admired about her the most, even when it made me uncomfortable. She was bold. She didn’t care how it made her sound to declare what she would do and who she would be. I don’t care anymore either.

I’ll see you on the red carpet.