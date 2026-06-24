Good morning~

Over the next several weeks, I have some very special concerts that I would love to see you.

July 4 | Sandpoint, ID

I’m playing an intimate concert before a performance of 1776 at the Little Panida Theater. It’s my first show in Idaho, and it’s already almost sold out!

TICKETS HERE

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August 5 | Charlotte, NC

I have show at the Evening Muse with my full band, backup singers, and an incredible special guest artist by the name of Serena Amor. It’s going to be a full night of heart, soul, and community. I hope you will join us.

TICKETS HERE

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August 19 | Los Angeles, CA

This is the first premiere of the MAKEDA project; a massive undertaking that will culminate next year in a live album recording. Brand new music. Full band, orchestra, choir, and more. This first premiere will take place at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood. Not only do you not want to miss this monumental concert, but even if you live outside of LA, I would encourage you to consider making the trip for this. I already have a few friends coming out from Atlanta just to witness this. I’d love to see you too. ❤️

TICKETS HERE

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July 29 | Weddington, NC

World Jazz pianist and composer, Randy Sandoli and I are putting on a house concert at a beautiful home in Weddington, NC with our band. Seating for this show is very limited, so if you’re in the Charlotte area, make your reservation, and we’ll see you in the living room!

TICKETS HERE

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September 22 | Manhattan, NY

I’m celebrating my 36th birthday a day early at the historic Bitter End with my full NYC crew. There will be lots of music, plenty of guests, and an all around good time. Tickets for this are starting to pick up quick. Reserve your spot soon!

TICKETS HERE

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TBD | Austin, TX

Some of you may know, last month, I made a post on the social media platform, Threads about missing my late wife and wishing someone would remind me to do things for myself and my family. That post went viral, and I was reached out to by millions of people around the world.

One of those people who reached out to me is a bassoonist and singer based in Texas called Cinnamon Denise. Cinnamon and I are in the process of planning some shows in Austin (most likely in October), and I will keep you posted on that.

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TBD | Nashville, TN

There is an amazing artist in Nashville named Ada Pasternak. A joint show in Nashville between us is also in the works. I will keep you in the loop!

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December | Israel

Me, my father, my best friend (Randy Sandoli), and our respective groups will be doing a few Hanukkah concerts in Israel this year. Randy and I wrote original Hanukkah music and put it onto an album last year. We had the honor of premiering the album in Chicago and Los Angeles. We’re working on a new one this year, and we will be premiering it in Israel. My Israeli friends, please stay tuned.

As always, I look forward to seeing you this year. ❤️