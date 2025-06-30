I’ve been finding myself reflecting a lot on what we all know now was the last year of my wife’s life. In reflecting, I realized that three very significant things happened each of the three times she was in South Africa, leading up to the fourth and final trip.

In January of 2024 my wife had to travel to west Africa for the work she was doing with a dear family friend. I was traveling a little as well, and she and I overlapped first in Los Angeles, then I flew back home while she finished her last conference with a job she had previously. She was in the western part of Africa for a few days, then she traveled to South Africa to help with the launching of a new foundation in her late mother’s name. We tried to work it out that the whole family would come, but we could not afford it as we all would be going to South Africa just two months later in March already. Tickets for that had been purchased already, and finances were a little bit too tight to make another trip happen.

So for that January trip, she was gone for a total of three weeks. That was the longest time apart we had ever been from each other, and I struggled. This particular trip became the peak of this particular tension between us. Our communication style was so different, and there were times when that really came to a head. I communicated a lot, and she didn’t as much. Whenever I would travel, I’d check in with her as often as I could. When she was traveling, she’d check in when it made the most sense for her to do so, which was often not to my satisfaction at all. We would at times have arguments about this.

Sometimes, those arguments would result in me apologizing for letting my insecurities get the best of me, and remembering that she loves, cares about, and misses me when she’s gone. Other times, those arguments would result in her apologizing for disconnecting when she travels and even acknowledging that it makes it harder for us to get back into a flow when she returns when our communication when she travels is very minimal.

In short, we had a marriage. We did things a normal married couple did. We had issues, we talked them through, we argued, we sometimes realized how silly our arguments were once we had them, etc. It was while she was gone on that trip that I wrote the symphonic soulful song, ‘I Want You to Miss Me.”

But on this particular January trip, one morning, I walked into our living room, and had this musical craving to listen to ‘Your Steps Are Ordered’ by Fred Hammond. Instead of just playing the audio recording, I looked up the live concert version on YouTube and sat on the couch to watch it. I’ve heard the song a million times, and for almost three decades at this point. But this time around, as the song played, I felt tears welling up inside of me. Next thing I knew, I was lying flat on my face on the floor, sobbing and wailing as minister Fred and Radical for Christ sang the vamp over and over; “ordered… ordered… ordered… before the world was framed.”

Something about that song, that morning, while my wife was traveling to South Africa, spoke directly to my spirit in a way that my human mind did not understand.

I would not cry like that again until after she died.

In March of 2024, all of us went to South Africa for my father in-law’s wedding. Remember, his first wife had passed away the year before. Olga, my wife, was one of the main people for this wedding; one of the event planners, as well as the day-of coordinator. It was a very busy trip.

One of those nights when we were sleeping, I had the most lucid dream I had ever had in my life. In this dream, I was in a vast pasture with hills; no trees that I could see; just hills for miles and miles. I was standing in front of a single castle tower. I immediately went inside of the tower and up the winding stairs. Eventually, I arrived at a single room on the top of the tower where I found Olga. When I saw her, I immediately, and very intensely cried as we embraced each other. Soon, the scene in my dream fast forwarded, and she and I were taking a bath together in a bathtub that was sitting by a window frame. Still at the top of the tower, we looked out the window frame and onto the endless pasture hills. I heard a very specific set of three chords repeat over and over again as I began to cry again.

When I woke up, I was laying on my back, and Olga was still asleep. Tears were actually rolling down my face and into my ears. I had no idea what that dream was about, but my first impression of it after I woke up was that it felt like the end times. That music I kept hearing never left my mind, and I eventually replicated it as best as I could and wrote words to it. I haven’t released the song yet, but it’s called ‘Come Out of Babylon.’

I would not dream like that again until after she died.

In May of 2024, she took another trip to South Africa; this time, to help with her father’s election campaign. On this trip, our traveling overlapped by a couple of days again. I had some shows in California, and the tail end of my trip was the beginning of hers. I can’t speak to everything that happened on this particular trip, but I will share what I can.

What happened in May isn’t as sexy or interesting as January or March, but to me, it was probably the most significant of the three.

On my way home from California, I ran into an old, old friend in the airport. My friend was arriving in California, and I was waiting for my flight to leave. I had my back to the gate my friend was coming out of, and the only reason I spotted this friend was because my allergies suddenly started flaring up, and I had to run to the restroom and get tissue. As I got up and turned around, there my friend was. I remember saying “hey! Wow, it’s been so long. Ok hold on please I need to blow my nose.”

I ran into the restroom, blew my nose, came back out, and we caught up for a few minutes. Afterward, we said goodbye, and I went back to my spot and continued working on my computer and waiting for my plane to arrive.

When I arrived home that evening, I got the boys from my parent’s house and took them home. Once we had dinner and they went to bed, I began to reflect on that era of my life when that friend and I were closer. I thought about the things I was doing back then, and who I wanted to be. I had some revelations that right now, I’m not comfortable enough to share publicly, but that brought some clarity to my life.

That thought process led me eventually to my early, early days knowing Olga. There were things that I skipped over emotionally that G-d was bringing up for me again. One of those things was the circumstances surrounding our engagement. For mainly cultural reasons, I could not plan and surprise her with a proposal. We sort of had to plan it so that it didn’t step on any traditions. At the time, I was so happy and excited to get married to her, I thought I had gotten over that, but what I realized alone in my room with G-d was that I didn’t get over that. I had just pushed past it for the greater purpose.

In my alone time, I finally got to a place where I said out loud that I hate the fact that I didn’t get to propose to her properly, and that my side of the family was not there when I did it. I hated the fact that it could only be done in that window that I was in South Africa, and only my Gramps (of blessed memory) was there. I will forever be grateful that Gramps and I shared that special trip together; that was the trip that Olga and I announced our engagement. I just hated that none of my sisters, nor my parents were physically present.

My personality is to jump in with both feet and deal with any other concerns later. Once I knew Olga was the one for me, I didn’t care about any potential setback or hiccup. But what I learned that night was that just because I jumped in with both feet, didn’t mean I was at peace with the hiccups, and they still needed to be dealt with.

Once I had acknowledged that, and a few other deeper things, I was able to pretty quickly let them go. The release I felt from letting those things go was amazing and peculiar. To let go of something you didn’t even realize you were carrying is a different kind of relief. I felt lighter, and better equipped to be the husband she needed me to be.

I shared with her what happened in January and March, but I decided not to share with her what happened in May; at least not until later anyway.

I would not reflect on our lives at that level again until after she died.

Now arriving we arrive to December of 2024, her last trip. I’ve been sharing about the things that happened while she was away, including in the previous pieces below.

Looking back on 2024, it’s becoming more and more clear to me that in 2024, G-d was preparing my spirit for what would be the biggest loss of my life.

In January, it was as if the Lord said to me, “one year from now, you will suffer an incalculable loss. It’s going to be devastating. I want you to know that I am still ordering your steps. I am still with you, and I will still be with you even in that time.”

In March, it was as if the Lord was not only assuring me that I would see her again, but was giving me a glimpse of how I would see her again. My soul traveled outside of time to a place I will return to at the end of days.

In May, it was as if the Lord wanted me to resolve any lingering negative feelings toward our marriage, and bring me to a level of peace and completion. And I have to say, I really did enjoy my wife the most in our last year. Certain petty things that used to bother me didn’t bother me anymore. The flow between us was much smoother. As her sickness began to take more of a toll on her energy levels, it brought us closer together.

December was unfortunate. It created tension between us again, but contrary to what she thought, it was not the same as before. Neither of us knew what was going to happen, but it didn’t feel right to me at all. I’ve written about it before. I spoke up, she pushed back, and eventually I let her go.

There are questions I have that I will never have answers to until I go home to be with the Lord, and I have so many questions about everything I just wrote. But what I do know is that my relationship with G-d and to His Word is more real than it has ever been; not in spite of the pain, but because of it.

Whether it was determined in the heavenlies last January, or that was just the time the Lord chose to drop hints to my spirit, there are things at play in the midst of all of this, and I really have no choice but to trust Him now.

It’s either that, or lose my mind.