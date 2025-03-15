On Thursday evening, which also happened to be the evening of Purim, we celebrated the life of my dearly departed wife for the third and final time on the third and final continent.

If you missed it, the livestream link is at the end. To say I was blessed by all the speakers, singers, and musicians, and everyone who was a part of this is an understatement.

More specifically, I shared my new song that I wrote and the first one since she died. It’s called “The End of Time.”