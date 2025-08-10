I will keep this brief.

To my newest subscribers, hi 👋🏿

My name is Joshua Washington (aka JoDavi). My wife of 7 years passed away about 7 months ago, and I am on a world tour called ‘Journey to Healing’ as my sons and I walk this painful road called grief.

As difficult as this season has been, this tour has been a blessing.

To see you in this tour would mean the world to me. ❤️‍🩹

If you can’t make it, but would still like to support, you can purchase a ticket and sponsor someone else to come. Just go to jodavimusic.com and pick the city you’d like to buy tickets for.

See you soon~