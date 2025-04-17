There’s a pain I’m struggling to put into words right now, which is kind of scary, because I love putting things into words.

I heard a few weeks ago that it usually takes about 3 to 4 months for shock to wear off. So given the fact that we are about 3½ months from the day that my wife died, I think that may be it. I’m not sure, but yesterday, I’ve had I think the biggest disparity day ever. The boys and I had a full day outdoors together. We hiked, threw rocks and sticks in the river, talked to ducks, and talked together. It was fun, peaceful, a little stressful (but that’s always the case doing anything with a 6 and 4 year-old), but overall fun. After that, we went to the store to get some big containers so I can start to pack stuff up in this house and get us ready to move into our apartment this summer. We stopped by Nana V’s house, and then headed home.

While we hiked, we saw our first family of ducks. Ezra and Judah both pointed them out to me. “Daddy! Daddy look! A mother duck and her ducklings!” They are really into Maurice Sendak’s Little Bear, both the books and the TV show, so they know their ducks when they see them. Ezra made an observation when he saw the ducks. He said, “Daddy, I see the mother duck. The ducklings need the father duck too.”

At first, I wasn’t really listening to him. Sometimes it’s hard to hear gems when your children are constantly, and I mean constantly asking you questions and telling you things. It’s even harder when you can no longer say “go ask your mom.” So, he had to say it to me about three more times before I really listened. It’s interesting. As much as he misses his mom, he looks at an animal family and immediately notices there’s no father, and expresses a need for them to have one.

Growing up, I looked up to my father so much. I still do now. I used to want a brother, and I remember being upset whenever my mom was pregnant and it was a girl. I have one older and five younger sisters. By the time the last one was born, I was not only resolved that I would not get a brother, I was actually happy that I would not have to compete for my dad’s attention with another boy in the house. It’s an honor for me to have the same title of “father” that he has. And though our family does not look like the one I imagined growing up, it’s still an honor. To see how the boys look to me like I looked to him at their age is humbling. It’s also exhausting and stressful especially now when I feel like everyday I’m running on fumes. To see how they have each other, and bond over this loss in ways they don’t even understand right now is also a source of healing for me.

And at the same time, I feel her absence the most today. There have been several decisions I had to make just today where I had to not only imagine what she would say, but I even acted out an argument I think we would have had about some of the decisions I was weighing out. What I would lean toward, what she would say, how I would respond, and the disagreement that would have ensued until I usually did what she was suggesting all along. Or vice versa, but that was more rare.

When the boys and I got home today and I parked the car in the driveway, I really felt like we had a nice full day. I just paused in the van for a second after turning it off. When we walked through the front door, the first thing my oldest said, “that was fun!” My youngest replied with, “it was!”

And it really was.

But there’s a new pain there.

Yikes. Just bracing myself.