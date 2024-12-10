IT’S HERE!!

Several years ago, I had this thought: some of the most popular Christmas music were written by Jewish composers. From that thought, I had an idea to make an album of original Hanukkah music written by non-Jewish composers like myself.

This year, I finally put my hands to the plow, reached out to my brother and co-producer, and we wrote this together. ￼￼

This is our very first Hanukkah single called ‘We Remember.’

It will be a part of a larger album project that we will release next year called ‘Returning the Favor’ followed by a Hanukkah tour.

Please take a listen, and share it with your friends and family this Hanukkah season! ￼🕎🎶🙏🏿

If you don’t have Spotify, don’t worry! It’ll be on all streaming platforms momentarily! Just check with this link. If it’s not on your streaming service yet, it will be very soon!