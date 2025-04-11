I really, really hate that my wife was only lucid about half of the last 11 days of her life. I really, really hate that she was already gone for 10 days before that. I didn't have her fully in the last 3 weeks of her life and I didn’t even know until after she died. I absolutely hate that the boys, who were literally counting down the days for her to return, never got to see her. They essentially had three weeks without their mother present. 10 days they planned for, and 11 that they did not, only to have their father come home after an unplanned 11 days trip to tell them their mother is in heaven now.