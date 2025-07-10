I’ve heard some say that it takes about three to four months for shock to wear off. For me, it feels like it has only just started now, just after the six month mark. The past few nights have been extra difficult, and I find myself with this new painful realization; she’s really gone.

I’ve been thinking a lot more about those last 11 days in the hospital. Images of her there permeate my mind more, and in many ways, take the place of other more pleasant memories. The state she was in, her slurred speech, her short term memory loss, the fact that I had to show the doctors a video of her speaking at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland so they could stop passive aggressively suggesting that maybe she was like that before she was admitted… man, that was infuriating.

When I sit and reflect, that is more and more of what comes to my mind. And it still feels like we’re so close to that time, that I can simply reach back and try again.

When Olga was declared dead, I was standing in the hallway; just outside of the room. The CPR team began to do their protocol stuff until one of the workers (I think he was the leader) saw me standing there just outside the open door and said “guys, guys! Moment of silence, please.” Everyone quieted down immediately. Once that happened, I walked in and said “can everyone please get out?” Everyone left, and the last doctor shut the door behind him.

I just knew this was a fluke. I put my hand on her forehead, looked her in the face and said “get up, baby.”

Nothing happened.

I said it a few more times. I pleaded with G-d to restore her soul to her body. I referenced every resurrection story I could think of; Eliyah raising up the widow’s son. Yeshua raised Lazarus, and the little girl who was ill. I held it together while I pleaded and said “Hashem, you’ve given the authority for this. This has happened before. You can do this again.”

Nothing.

Then I thought that if she does come back, she can’t come back with that CPR tube thing in her throat, so I took it out.

Still nothing.

After about 30 more seconds, that’s when the very first wave and revelation hit me. She’s gone. She’s gone, and she’s not suffering anymore. She’s with her mom. She’s a perfect being now. Would she want to come back if she had the chance? I hope not. If heaven was a place you wanted to come back to earth from, it can’t be that amazing. And if it’s not that amazing, what do I have to look forward to?

I had already texted my family, and my father was getting on the next flight to New Jersey. But at that moment, he called me. I answered, and that’s when I broke. All I could say was “Daddy…” as I wailed in that room next to what used to be my wife.

I haven’t thought about those specific details since she died.

The more that settles, the harder the nights become for me. And the more that one song I wrote, Young Man / Old Man, downloads into my own spirit.

This hurts. It’s a very emotional, yet very physical pain, and it’s ever-present. It sits on my chest and does not budge, even in the small bright spots that come every now and then.

Being able to write these public and private entries, writing music, sharing the music with you on a world stage, all of that has helped me in my walk through grief. Thank you for listening.

But today… today I am inconsolable.