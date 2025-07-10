JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moses Maimonides's avatar
Moses Maimonides
19hEdited

To quote Mr. Spock, a nice Jewish boy, "We grieve with thee".

As I've mentioned in earlier comments, I lost my wife about three years ago to lung cancer. She was a heavy smoker, and the diagnosis came as a surprise to no one but her. She went through a year of radiation and chemo, couldn't tolerate it, and called it quits. You can bet I feel abandoned, that she chose to leave me. But that might be a selfish view.

In any case, because of the circumstances, I mourned her while she was dying, and while I miss her dearly, I've been able to go on without as much pain as I might have imagined. Each situation is different, and we all grieve in different ways and on different schedules. You will reach the point where the good memories override the pain, where realizing she is gone is not something you have to relive every time you wake up. It will take time. But please reach out to us, your friends out here in the ether. We care. You matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kisha Griffin's avatar
Kisha Griffin
1d

❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture