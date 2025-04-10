I forgot about post-show lows.

When my wife was alive, I would get them. It’s just amplified now.

Whenever I would travel for music, when I’d come back home, the first couple of days would be tough for me. I would just hit a low, which would indicate my fatigue, maybe slight depression or disappointment with how a particular concert went. Unfortunately, it would lead to me picking an argument with my wife over something stupid, and then having to apologize to her later. Once we realized what it was, it became something that I’ve learned to mitigate to some level. It’s one thing to recognize it as an artist, but as a husband and father, the attitude of “this is just who I am as a creative” does not work. It’s selfish. Struggling emotionally as an artist is not an excuse to be a jerk. Yes, many of us creatives can have these sort of ‘swings’ in life. But neither my wife, nor my kids deserved that from me. So I worked on it and got better. We all can.

Now, I feel like I’m having to start over again. Coming back from traveling for music for the first time since my wife passed I forgot all about this feeling. And it’s 1 million times worse now that she’s gone.

After I picked up my boys, my oldest asked if we could spend one more night at my parents’ house. I almost declined his request, but decided to do it. I’m glad. They need the buffer, and I need the space. The boys and I are about to go outside for a little adventure, but waking up to their Gogo (Grandmother) already making them breakfast, and being able to go back upstairs and cry while they were eating made all the difference this morning.

I’m seeing her more and more in my dreams now. Like things are coming into focus. A few days ago, we spoke, and I asked her what it was like over there. She said it’s difficult to explain to me in a way that I’ll understand. We then talked for about 20 more seconds, and then I started to wake up, but not before she gave me a quick kiss.

These are new cycles we’re all having to relearn and get used to.