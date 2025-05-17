JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
23m

I remember this quote from apocalypse now (Willard (voice-over): Oh man... the bullshit piled up so fast in Vietnam, you needed wings to stay above it. ). There are 101 armed conflicts on the planet right now but people are only obsessed with one. Thank you for your work. Well done.

Praise for your wife. Her memory is a blessing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JoDavi
Malu-kanoa's avatar
Malu-kanoa
2h

🪬🩸Dont ever, as a Black man, call the Nakba a fallacy.

You are a child of a people whose histories have been erased, whose ancestors were chained and auctioned off like livestock, whose communities were bombed, redlined, sterilized, surveilled, and slaughtered, look at another colonized people and dismiss their catastrophe as fiction?

Do you not hear the plantation echoes in your mouth when you say, “They weren’t expelled, they left”?

That same lie was told about us:

“They weren’t enslaved, they were civilized.”

“They weren’t lynched, they resisted arrest.”

“They didn’t suffer, they exaggerated.”

And now here you are parroting the settler’s script.

The Nakba is not a myth. It is a wound. It is intergenerational grief carved into bone.

Over 700,000 Palestinians were dispossessed in 1948. Not metaphorically. Literally. Villages bulldozed. Families slaughtered. Babies buried beneath rubble. Olive groves set ablaze. This is not a claim it is documented. Even Israeli historians admit it.

So when you call it a fallacy, what you’re really saying is: their pain is inconvenient to my politics.

You want liberation for your people, but you mock the suffering of others fighting for the same thing.

You invoke Ghana and India and the U.S. as noble examples of independence, but forget that every single one of those struggles was drenched in blood and built on the backs of those who refused to bow to empire.

Palestinians are not metaphors.

They are not your ideological pawns.

They are human beings living under siege, occupation, and apartheid, and when they scream “Nakba,” it is not to guilt you, it is to remind the world that their history did not begin on October 7.

You say you’re a student of history. Then act like it. Because there’s nothing more disgraceful than watching someone who knows the lash, the whip, the cage,and still chooses to speak in the tongue of the colonizer.

Don’t you ever again call another people’s Holocaust a fallacy.

Not when the bones are still being pulled from the rubble.

Not when the bombs are still falling.

I pray you awaken before more is lost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by JoDavi
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture