My late wife used to say the following statement often:

“There is no such thing as my truth, your truth, his truth, her truth... There is my opinion. There is my experience. There is my narrative. But there is only one truth, and that is the truth.”

Whether she was teaching this to a few young teens, or addressing a crowd of thousands, her statement was always met with head nods and even roaring applause.

But I fear that not enough of us really apply this principle. Not enough of us put this to practice, and it’s part of what is hurting and hindering real forward movement.

Take the Middle East conflict, for instance. Every single war that Israel fights against Hamas in Gaza, Hamas massively inflates, and then publishes the casualty count on their side. This has been proven several times in the past. Yet with every war, the masses fall for it hook, line, and sinker.

What happens from there are very emotionally charged campaigns, demonstrations, and social media posts, condemning Israel for committing something that we were told they are committing by the people who raped and tortured them.

Think about that for just a moment. Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and some ordinary Gazan civilians invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, slaughtered over a thousand, kidnapped hundreds, as of now, still holds almost 60 hostages, gang-raped women, took children, tortured elderly, and recorded it all on video for the world to see. The war then begins shortly after, and those same people who made such a bold, bloody, and declarative statement on October 7 are now telling the world that they are being pummeled aimlessly and for no reason. And despite the fact that Hamas’ way of fighting is by hiding behind and underneath civilians to get as many of them killed as possible, people see the death toll, no matter how accurate or not, no matter who is actually responsible for the deaths or not, and they blame Israel.

War was declared by the leaders in Gaza, and war is being perpetuated by those leaders. There was no war on October 6, 2023, nor was there a war for two years leading up to then.

Now, there are those who may read what I just wrote and respond with, “this didn’t start on October 7. It goes back much further.”

I agree. So let’s go back and get to the main point of this article.

I won’t dive super deep into it because I already did a few times over and past articles. I will link a couple of them here. What I do want to highlight from those articles, however, is that one of the biggest fallacies in this conflict that the anti-Israel side likes to fixate on, and some of the pro-Israel side unfortunately capitulates is the issue of Arab Palestinian refugees.

On May 14, 1948, the Jews living in British Mandate Palestine declared independence from the British and became a country we now know as Israel. Any objectively Israel‘s Independence Day. Not unlike the other 64 countries across the world who gained independence specifically from the British including Ghana, India, Botswana, Canada and the United States.

The anti-Israel side, particularly the Arabs living in Gaza, tend to call Israel’s Independence Day the Nakba, which is Arabic for “catastrophe.” They claim that when it will gain its independence, or just before rather, they expelled the Arabs from the land and made it purely Jewish.

This is something that they have passed down for the past three generations, and the lie has become so strong, that even some of those on the pro-Israel side feel that if they acquiesce to it, they can maybe gain some ground. At least, that’s what it looks like their reasoning is. The biggest and most obvious problem with acquiescing to the Nakba narrative is that it completely upends the true story.

The narrative that 700,000 Arabs were forced out of what was to be the new Jewish state is a lie. And it’s not a lie simply based on what Israel has to say. We have proof from the Arab leaders themselves.

The late Syrian national leader, six-time Prime Minister and Acting President, Khalid al-Azm reflects on 1948 in his memoirs entitled Mudhakkarat Khalid al-Azm, and he records as follows:

“We have brought destruction upon a million Arab refugees, by calling upon them and pleading with them to leave their lands, their homes, their work and their business, and we have caused them to be barren and unemployed though each one of them had been working and qualified in a trade from which he could make a living.” “Since 1948 it is we who demanded the return of the refugees… while it is we who made them to leave… We brought disaster upon Arab refugees, by inviting them and bringing pressure to bear upon them to leave… We have rendered them dispossessed… We have accustomed them to begging… We have participated in lowering their moral and social level… Then we exploited them in executing crimes of murder, arson, and throwing bombs upon men, women and children – all this in service of political purposes.”

The Acting Chairman of the Palestine Arab Higher Committee, Amal Husseini addressed the United Nation and stated:

“The Arabs did not want to submit to a truce they rather preferred to abandon their homes, their belongings and everything they possessed in the world and leave the town. This is in fact what they did.”

Emil Ghoury, Secretary of the Arab Higher Committee wrote this in a Beirut newspaper in September of 1948; just a few months after Israel gained independence:

“The fact that there are these refugees is the direct consequence of the action of the Arab States in opposing Partition and the Jewish State. The Arab States agreed upon this policy unanimously and they must share in the solution of the problem.”

A newspaper in Jordan records a man named Ad Difaa saying this in 1954:

““The Arab governments told us: Get out so that we can get in. So we got out, but they did not get in.”

This was not a controversial issue back then. There were no two sides to this debate. It was wholly and completely understood by all parties involved, and those observing, that the Arab leaders’ strategy was to move Arabs out of the land, finish the Jews off once and for all, and then move the Arabs back in. That was a military strategy, and it failed.

This also explains why around 20% of Israel’s population is Arab. It’s because there was a smaller number of Arabs who chose to stay in the land. The Jewish leaders who had eventually gained independence from the British declared that anyone standing on the soil when Israel became a nation would automatically become a citizen of Israel. There were Arabs who got the memo to leave from surrounding Arab leaders, but declined and stayed put. Their grandchildren live in Israel today, and are citizens.

This is the truth. The fact that Arab Palestinians in Gaza pass down the Nakba narrative is very unfortunate. The fact that the Nakba narrative is so widespread, has reached our western universities, and is parroted by some of the most prominent academics of our time is tragic. But it does not, nor will it ever, change the truth.

It’s not belligerent to say that. It’s not pompous or arrogant. It’s not noise. It’s the truth. And it doesn’t help anything.. anything at all for Israel advocates—or any of us for that matter—to even remotely give any credence to the Nakba narrative. That narrative is not “their truth.” It’s their narrative, and it is incorrect. The fact that many of them feel so strongly about it does not change that they are objectively wrong, and part of the responsibility is on their parents and grandparents to tell them the truth. The other part is on them to seek it.

When we know the truth, but hide it from the people around us who need to hear it, we handicap them. We contribute to keeping them weak, rob them of the opportunity to learn (or unlearn), and prevent them from the beauty of a potential transformation.

Whether past or present, capitulating lies will never bring us to real peace. Real peace is something we must fight for, and it can only be real when it is rooted in the truth.