My friend,

I just want to let you know that my new single, ‘What’s Your Name’ is officially out.

‘What’s Your Name’ is about the power of names and their meaning. It specifically surrounds the story of Hannah, Mishael, Azariah, and Daniel in the book of Daniel. Ancient Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar renamed these men names that those of us who grew up in church are more familiar with; Shadrach, Mishach, and Abednego. Daniel’s name was also changed to Belshazzar, but we know him as Daniel because the book is named after him. In the song, I explore their names, the meanings, and why it is important to hold fast to who you are, even when everyone else wants you to be someone else.

I hope the message of this song resonates with you.