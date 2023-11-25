JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

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Elana's avatar
Elana
Nov 25, 2023

Thank you so much JoDavi. Watching mainstream news is sooo scary with its gaslighting, misrepresenting things out of context, ignorance of history and literally stoking the conflict. It is healing for Jewish people too, to read your column. I will always remember how you are putting yourself out there to speak the truth every day, and to defend Israel and Jewish people tirelessly. You are making one New Yorker's day every day and helping her keep her sanity through this. All love to you.

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Chana's avatar
Chana
Nov 25, 2023

Just so awful.

Thank you for your clarity and courage. Most people I know are simply silent. And I think maybe it’s better than what they might say.

Regarding your parenting list, previous post, your parents did a great job, as did theirs and are you and your wife!

No like warm nonsense.

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