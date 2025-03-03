In the Jewish tradition, dying on the day of one's birth is a sign of great righteousness. Moses died at 120, on the 7th of the month of Adar, the day he was born. Corrie Ten Boom died on April 15th, 1983, the day she was born 91 years earlier.

“On the day we are born we are entrusted with a mission. The righteous person lives his life achieving his fullest potential and completes their mission on earth in the most perfect way possible. This perfection is expressed in the fact that their mission ends on the very same day that it was begun.” -Chabad.org

Whenever something significant happens, I get curious about what date the event fell on in the Hebrew calendar, or to name it more specifically, G-d’s calendar.

My wife didn’t die on her birthday, but she did die two weeks after our seven year anniversary, according to the Gregorian calendar which is the one we all use. On the Hebrew calendar, my wife and I were married on the 5th and 6th of Tevet. The Hebrew calendar is lunar, and so when the sun sets, it’s a new day. Our ceremony was on Tevet 5, and the reception (and um… ahem… post reception) was on Tevet 6.

The early morning when she passed, as much shock and trauma as I was in, I decided a few hours later to simply check G-d’s calendar to see what the day was. That date was the 6th of the month of Tevet.

So no, Olga didn’t die on her birthday, Gregorian or Hebrew, but on the birthday of our marriage.

There are a few personal applications that I’ve gotten from it. Some bring me a little sliver of peace for a few brief moments, and others cause me to break and cry my eyes out in grief and anger, but one thing that I realized as I woke up this morning is that we had a righteous marriage. There was a role for each of us to play. She had work she needed to complete (or at least complete to a point), and my primary role was to cover her while she did so.

Neither of us were perfect at what we did. I certainly wasn’t. In fact, I only realized my primary role this last year of our marriage. Before that, I often struggled.

Nonetheless, though our marriage was not perfect, our marriage was righteous. We had a purpose to fulfill, and once it was fulfilled, our joint mission ended on the same day it began, exactly seven years later. And of course, seven is the number of completion itself; so it’s as if G-d is really emphasizing that this was destined to be.

To be honest, that makes me angry on several levels. And like I’ve been writing these past eight weeks since she passed, that is ok. My conversations with G-d have been raw and more real than ever before in my life. I cry to Him, I plead for His help to get through the day, I tell Him how angry I am at Him for taking my wife away from me, I thank Him for keeping my sons at peace and healthy. I try to let out whatever I’m feeling, first and foremost because He already knows how I feel, but secondly, because keeping it all inside is part of what took a toll on my wife’s body.

Yes, it is very possible for G-d to ordain something, and the circumstances still be crappy and infuriating and even avoidable. Maybe she would have gotten more years had we been able to talk more about what was going on inside her. We did some, but maybe more would have helped. Maybe if certain things were or weren’t in place, it would have spared her life and given us more time together. Maybe… maybe.

One of the texts that she sent to me during her last visit to South Africa was that she realized she had not been taking her health seriously, despite the efforts of myself and many of her friends and family. I think about this text everyday.

Of course, those who have been reading my previous pieces, you’ll remember me sharing that she and I had a brief argument a couple of weeks before she left. We were sitting in our living room, and I was getting more and more unsettled with her going. I finally spoke up, and she pushed back, and it got to a point where I saw that she really felt that she absolutely needed to go. There was nothing I could do. Obviously, if either of us knew what would happen, we would not have even had the discussion; she would have stayed home. But that is the biggest ‘maybe’ that rattles around in my head. Maybe none of this would have happened if she had just stayed home with me and the kids.

After that text, I did not feel the need, nor the desire to respond with “YOU COULD HAVE STAYED HOME” because that would not have done anything at that point. She was there. She was declining. She was trying to get back home to me. At that point, we were just focused on her coming home. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it past New Jersey.

My wife was always driven by her duties, both heavenly and earthly. It is what made her one of G-d’s most trusted servants. It is also what caused her to work herself to death.

I know those words are heavy, but they are the truth. Without even realizing sometimes, I find myself praying to G-d, begging Him to send me back in time to our argument. I would simply tell her I had a long vision about her trip, and everything that happened, and that she needs to stay with me. Maybe she would have stayed then. Maybe she would have listened. Maybe we’d be having some of these discussions that I’m now writing to you. Maybe… maybe.

I shared with my parents where my mind keeps going. My father shared with me that it’s all a part of the process. I still need to feel everything that I’m feeling. Eventually, my mind will settle and conclude that what is done is done. I will never stop missing her. I will never get over her death. To be honest, I don’t know if I’ll ever fully not be angry with G-d anymore. I can’t say there won’t be at least a small part of me that will continue to say “...ok, but why did you have to take her from me?” And that is ok. It means I loved and still love her. It means when G-d blessed me with her, I did what His Word said and I cleaved to her.

I know I’ll get through this. Last night I was saying the opposite. This morning I quite literally said “G-d, I can’t do this.” But I do know that I will. I just hate that I have to. I hate that this is my story. I would very much not like to be a part of this club. I hate it. It sucks. And I tell Him whenever I feel it. He knows, and He can handle it.

The circumstances surrounding her death are absolutely maddening. I don’t expect to get over any of it anytime soon. But that doesn’t change G-d’s divine messaging.

Our marriage was righteous, and the Lord was pleased. I was a good husband to her, and she was a good wife to me and an amazing mother to our boys. My heart aches as tears are beginning to flow even now as I’m typing this. Our marriage was tragically short-lived, but even in the trauma and tragedy, I see the complete nature of it. When I see her again, I’m sure we’ll talk about that.

I can at least see and accept that much.