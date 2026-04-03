JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

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Linda Davidson's avatar
Linda Davidson
2d

Thoughts and prayers are with you all 🫂 🫂🫂

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Truthsayer
3d

I understand. I hear you. I get you.

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