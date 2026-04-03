The Void of Grief
Shabbat Shalom~
Ever since I completely rearranged and organized our apartment, I’ve been crying a lot more at night. It’s painful, but there’s something about getting your house in better order that lets your emotions flow freely.
I miss her. I miss her so much.
Pain doesn’t subside. We simply get stronger and endure it better over time.
I don’t have much to add today. Just feeling the void very strongly today.
If you’r new here, hello. I hope you enjoy what you read. Feel free to go back to older entries.
Here’s my latest below, along with two from last year.
Thoughts and prayers are with you all 🫂 🫂🫂
I understand. I hear you. I get you.