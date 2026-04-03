Ever since I completely rearranged and organized our apartment, I’ve been crying a lot more at night. It’s painful, but there’s something about getting your house in better order that lets your emotions flow freely.

I miss her. I miss her so much.

Pain doesn’t subside. We simply get stronger and endure it better over time.

I don’t have much to add today. Just feeling the void very strongly today.

If you’r new here, hello. I hope you enjoy what you read. Feel free to go back to older entries.

Here’s my latest below, along with two from last year.