These past 48 hours have been extremely painful. It’s less waves at the moment, and more a constant flood. Both sadness and anger. Not much to go into other than that. The boys have generally been in high spirits, apart from a few moments of cuddling up and sitting in silence with me, it’s done my heart good to see them playing with each other. My best friend came over with his kids and took his and my kids on a hike. I decided to stay back and rest which I really appreciate.

I do believe your loved ones visit you in dreams. When my grandmother died over 20 years ago, not only was that true for my family, there were instances of two of my family members having the same dream from two different perspectives, but both seeing grandma. I don’t think I’ll ever share those stories publicly, but when the occasion calls for it, for sure.

The past few nights, I’ve had the most lucid dreams ever with her in it, but my brain still hasn’t 100% accepted that she’s gone, so when she appears in my dreams, it’s family as usual. We’re working on projects together, discussing what to do with the kids, I’m sneaking slaps on her backside as she passes me by, all that stuff. It isn’t until I wake up that I realize what was happening. “Shoot!”

But I enjoy it nonetheless. At some point, I’ll be able to breakaway from what’s happening and just chat to her. I like to think that it’s actually her, and she’s just playing along with me for now.

But last night, we stayed at my parent’s house, and my mom offered to give the boys a bath. While that was happening, my dad turned on a concert from one of our favorite Israeli bands, Miqedem.

Listening to them minister their beautiful music from the prophets and psalms, I just sat quietly for a few minutes until I had the ugliest cry I’ve had since she died. My father happened to be in the room, and he came to comfort me.

This pain is endless, and it seems as though I’ve stepped into an infinite wasteland of it.

As difficult as it has been, I have to say again, I’m grateful for parents who have taught us to be honest with our emotions. I’m grateful that I’m free to say exactly how I feel without being censored, but instead I have help navigating whatever it is I’m feeling.

For those planning on attending the final memorial in Fort Mill, SC on March 13th, details will be posted soon.

I would say “stay strong,” but if you’re feeling weak, find ways to get away and be just that. Tell G-d you’re weak. Cry in the arms of your loved one. Break down sometimes. It helps.