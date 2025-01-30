I told one of our dear family friends thank you for all the support she has given and organizing she has done for our family since my wife passed away.

She hasn’t just been a huge support since the tragedy, but literally since before we moved into the community. When my wife and I with our one child at the time moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, the house we were headed to had fallen through. I was in a moving truck with my buddy and we were about halfway from California to North Carolina when we got the news.

My wife wound up calling our dear friend and letting her know what happened. Our dear friend then reached out to a friend of hers who was trying to sell his house and convinced him to rent it out to us instead at a reduced rate.

That is where we lived for the next two years.

From then to now, she has always been there for us to connect us to anything we need. Her two children were two of my wife’s (and eventually my) students in a Jewish teen organization called Club Z.

During our time at Club Z, my wife always stressed the importance of community building with no ulterior motives. That’s one of the many things that we bonded over, and a huge reason why we worked so well together.

So anyway, when I thanked our dear friend for helping us these past three weeks since my wife passed, she said to me that my wife and I dug wells when we weren’t thirsty, so she and the community are simply giving back.

My father always taught me to treat people kindly, no matter what. My wife and I understood the importance of community and often talked about community builders vs. social ladder climbers.

All of that comes to a head at the most difficult time in my and my kids lives. ￼￼

Today is especially difficult, but we are getting through it together.

Thank you all.