This holiday season, my amazing team and I are putting together two releases for you. One of them is the promo video below; one of my favorite Christmas hymns, and the other will be an original Hanukkah song.

The Hanukkah song will be a part of a larger project that will be released next year’s Hanukkah called “Returning the Favor.” the concept for that project is simple: some of the greatest Christmas music was written by Jewish composers and songwriters. I figured as a Gentile, I would show my appreciation by writing brand new original Hanukkah music along with some dear friends and amazing fellow songwriters.

But I digress.

Check out this promo video in the meantime and get ready. 🙏🏿