This hurts.

It has been almost two weeks since my wife died. This is a pain I do not wish on anyone. It’s excruciating, and seemingly endless.

My children, the two beautiful boys she blessed me with, have been my biggest reason for getting through each day.

In a strange way, I feel both hollow and filled with purpose at the same time. Filled with purpose because of the boys, but hollow because my bride is gone.

And yes, I know she is watching us. I know she will live on in us. I see her already in my boys, as they have grown up so much just in these past two weeks.

I know that I’ll see her again in the New Jerusalem.

But I want her here physically, and now.

We had plans for our marriage.

We had plans for the kids.

Tomorrow is our South African wedding anniversary, and we were supposed to be on a mini getaway.

We were going to see our sons grow up, find wives, and have children.

Now all of that is gone.

Yes, my wife was incredible for all the reasons people have reiterated to me and on social media.

But to me, she was also incredible because of who she was in our home.

She was “Babe” to me and “Mommy” to our kids.

When she was in South Africa, she visited a doctor who told her that her stress levels were “off the charts” whenever he mentioned pretty much anything to her.

Except for me and the boys.

She sent me that text in December.

She was a bright spot on my worst days, and I was for her.

Now my worst days are here, and she is not.

Now, on the eve our South African wedding anniversary, I am packing the boys and my things to travel to Israel and bury her body.

These past two weeks feel like I’m missing a leg; like I’m hopping on one foot.

Or like I’m missing an eye, or an ear.

Unbalanced. Impaired. Not whole.

I have to say though: in all of this, I still have never felt G-d more close to me than I do in this season.

Without a doubt, I know he will get me and my boys through this wilderness; this valley of the shadow of death.

Even now, as I write this, He strengthens me.

I am forever grateful for the privilege and honor of caring for and being with Olga.

I am forever grateful for the two boys she gave to me; boys that will grow up and change the world for the better.

I am grateful for these things. I regret nothing.

But this hurts.

This hurts.

This hurts…