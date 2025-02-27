I said before that two feelings occupy the same space inside my heart at the same time. One is that life feels much shorter, and the other is that life feels much longer.

The past couple of days, the latter has taken more prominence. The mundane nature of everyday life seems to drag on, while this trauma and depression continue to gnaw at my brain. The more life settles, the more obvious the contrast is between life and me. I am not settled. I am not normal. I am not ok.

My plan was to have an original song to share at the upcoming U.S. memorial for my wife. I have sketches of multiple songs I’ve been working on, but nothing that is finished, or ready for public performance. I’m not rushing myself at all, and in taking my time and letting things flow naturally, I realized the other day that the reason I have nothing complete is not just because she just passed away a few weeks ago and I’m still having to process. It’s not just because everything is still fresh and I may still be somewhat in shock. Those things are likely true, but not the main reason.

The main reason why I can’t seem to finish a song is because there is little motivation to do so. And the reason why there is little motivation to do so is because this is not what I’m supposed to be doing at this stage of my life. I’m not supposed to be writing a requiem for my wife after only 7 years of marriage, at 34 years-old, with two little children to raise. This is wrong. It’s not supposed to be happening. I feel the same way watching the mass funeral in Israel for Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas the other day. I feel the same way reading about the 70 Christians who were beheaded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week. Yes, we have no choice but to deal with the fallout. Yes, those of us who were closest to the deceased are now on a very sacred journey. Yes, we have to learn how to go throughout the rest of our lives and somehow function even though we are dead inside. But it’s wrong. It’s just so utterly wrong. So terribly incorrect.

That’s the best way I can describe where I am now. Life is irreversibly incorrect, and it hurts badly. In my prayer time, among other things, I find myself telling G-d pretty often, “I’m not sure how you expect me to carry on like this.” My time alone with the Lord has been much more painful, but more real than I’ve ever had before. A friend of mine sent me this video clip as I woke up this morning, and what the father of Hirsch Goldberg-Polin said about his time in prayer being more meaningful is exactly how I feel.

bring.hersh.home A post shared by @bring.hersh.home

There isn’t a prayer that goes by that does not end up in tears. Sometimes that’s how it starts. Sometimes, the tears are all I have. Last night I tried to utter words when I prayed, and just wound up sobbing like an 18 month-old baby wanting his mother.

I am eternally grateful for first and foremost, my family, who is here for me in whatever capacity. Then my friends, then our broader community around the world who continues to show love and support for me and my boys. There are moments though where I feel like G-d and only G-d can handle where I am; or maybe the right word is not so much ‘can’ than it is ‘should.’ I’m pretty sure my father and mother have the capacity to handle my most ugly moments, but there are times when I feel led by G-d to just be with Him. When the boys are asleep at night, and the loneliness sets in, sometimes I’ll phone or text a friend. Other times, like last night, I’ll feel the Lord lovingly lead me into a very inexplicable time with Him. It’s where I can let out everything; even the things I’m afraid to say out loud in front of others. He already knows, and wants me to do it for me.

The same G-d that woke me up in the middle of the night to sit at the foot of my wife’s hospital bed and sing to her, then sit next to her and take her hand in her final moments is the same G-d who consoles me when I’m inconsolable. I do wish that I knew those were her final moments as I was singing to her and holding her hand. But thinking back on it, if someone were to take video of those moments, it almost seemed as though I did. I literally was doing what I heard Him tell me to do. I almost fell back asleep, and I heard “get up and sing to her.” So I did. Then I heard “sit next to her and take her hand.” So I did. Had I heard “now she will breathe her last breaths,” I think I would have ruined the moment by freaking out. She needed peace in her final moments, and with the one person on earth who provided her the most peace. I don’t say that arrogantly. It’s just true. And that is how it’s supposed to be. A husband is supposed to be the biggest source of peace for his wife, and vice versa. She died right next to who she called her ‘pillar.’ She died next to the person she used to boast about how much laughter he brought to her life. She died next to what she often called her ‘redemption story.’

That was me. I take solace knowing that G-d orchestrated it so that it was just the two of us in her final moments.

But now my greatest earthly source of peace is gone. And besides our beautiful boys, all I have to show for it is immeasurable pain, day in and day out. Having to drive slowly so I can be prepared to pull over in case the tears flow. Listening to old voice notes from her just to hear her voice. Realizing how stupid I was in some of the arguments we had. Looking back on other arguments and thinking to myself “yeah, I’m still right about this.” 😂

But overall, just existing.

Whereas before, I viewed life as an overall fun thing with amazing people and some assignments to be completed along the way, now I see life as purely assignments. I have things I need to complete. The first one being raising the boys. Next, in no particular order, the work Olga and I were doing together with our families, and then some of the work she was doing apart from me. Then making music that will change lives and heal others. And of course, continuing with these blogs, which started out as something that I found helped me, but it seems to be helping others as well, which does renew my sense of purpose on this earth, even if for a brief moment.

And maybe that’s not such a bad thing after all; viewing life as a time of completing assignments from G-d. We aren’t guaranteed a comfortable life. We are charged as His people to do what He has called us to do. In fact, there are many scriptures that speak to us going through painful things. The one that comes to mind the most in this season in my life is from James 1:2-4, where Yeshua’s apostle, James writes:

Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.

I am certainly not in the place to count what I’m going through as joy, and I won’t pretend otherwise. But I will say that losing my wife, even in the midst of the pain, has given me a keener sense of the eternal. Even in this depression, I want to do my best to complete my tasks here so that when I go to be with her again, I will also get the applause from heaven that I know she received. I want to hear G-d say “well done, my good and faithful servant.” And I want to hear her, with her beautiful South African accent say to me once again, “well done, love.”

Then I’ll make her laugh again.