Back when my late wife and I were engaged, I have a very vivid memory of us in a car on the freeway. We were in my old hometown of Stockton, California, on our way back from the Bay Area. We were on I5, and about to hit the Downtown Stockton area and discussing our upcoming wedding.

One of the things we discussed was what the special songs would be. We had been sending each other songs and talking about it for weeks at this point, and nothing really seemed to stick. That day, we made a decision about two songs right away.

For our first dance song, we decided on ‘Your Precious Love’ by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. I suggested it, and once she agreed, I immediately began my secret plan of arranging it for my orchestra and having them and my band perform it live.

That was what was happening here.

Needless to say, she was very surprised.

The second song we chose is the one I want to talk to you about.

As I drove, she decided to turn on one of the worship playlists on my phone. One of the worship songs that we both liked was I’ll Just Say Yes by Brian Courtney Wilson.

We both had heard that song countless times by that point. For some reason though, that time listening to it resonated with us differently.

As we listened, she jokingly said to me, “what about this song for when I walk down the aisle?”

I chuckled. She chuckled. We continued to listen.

As the song got closer to the end, and as the music faded and only the voices in the crowd sang the words:

Yes, Lord. Yes, Lord. My life is Yours.

A tear dropped from my eye. I looked over at Olga, and several tears fell from her eyes. She looked at me and said in a much more serious tone, “I think this is the song.”

I agreed.

So we did.

Who would have known that exactly seven years to the day on the Hebrew calendar, she would pass away.

The Unfortunate Completion JoDavi · March 3, 2025 In the Jewish tradition, dying on the day of one's birth is a sign of great righteousness. Moses died at 120, on the 7th of the month of Adar, the day he was born. Corrie Ten Boom died on April 15th, 1983, the day she was born 91 years earlier. Read full story

The song is a beautiful and powerful declaration to G-d that our lives belong to Him, and Him alone. The thing about singing those words, however, is that He may take you places that you do not want to go.

We both felt like that song was an unusual choice for a bridal processional, but our spirits were saying something different. We needed that song. I needed that song. I needed that song to download as much as I could in that season. I needed to download Proverbs 16:9, “the heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps.”

My steps were eventually going to take me to a place that would crush me.

Saying yes to the Lord may lead you to a place that will crush you.

But what I have found in these almost two years is that G-d is still faithful, and he continues to rebuild me.

And He will rebuild you too.