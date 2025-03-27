I’m sorry, but time does not “heal all wounds.”

With time, I’m sure I will get better at managing this grief.

With time, I’m sure I will experience happy days again.

With time, I will watch my boys grow up, and do incredible things.

With time, I may find another soulmate and get married.

With time, I will grow old, and see my grandchildren.

But as long as I am here on this side of the New Jerusalem, no amount of time will heal the scar left from when my wife was taken before hers.

No amount of time will heal the wound left from when she was ripped from me.

No amount of time will ever cause me to think back on our seven years of marriage pain-free.

I didn’t scrape my knee in a bicycle accident. I didn’t jam my finger catching a basketball the wrong way. I didn’t get punched in the face by some bully.

Even physically, there are some wounds that time does not heal. If you fall on your backside hard enough, you can sustain an injury for the rest of your life. You can heal to a point, but the rest of your life could consist of managing back pain. You could survive a car accident that has you in a wheelchair for the rest of your life.

No, time does not heal all wounds. Certainly not in my case. Right now, it just serves as a reminder of how much life I have left. For better or worse…