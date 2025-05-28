Hey babe,

In less than 24 hours, my tour officially begins. This is the first time I don’t feel my usual pre-tour or pre-concert jitters. This time around, as we near the inaugural show, I just feel your absence. I’m often fatigued, and constantly reminded throughout the day of how I’m the only parent the boys have left.

Ezra is the most like you, and he has entered into his extra curious phase. He started to ask questions when you were here, but this has taken a whole new level. He interrogates things like you do, and a lot of his questions are very good. I try my best to remember to have patience with him, and sometimes I will simply answer a question with, “I want you to think about that and you tell me later.” That’s just my way of getting a little break. I would have simply said “ask your mom” in those moments if you were still here.

Judah is more like me, but I see a lot of you in him as well. Where he used to make fun of your accent in the past, since you departed, he now says certain words exactly the way you would say them. He often tells me he loves me. He does it about 10 times per day, even if he was just in trouble. His mind is way faster than his little body can keep up with. You saw it in his infancy, and nothing has changed; except he is bigger and smarter.

We all talk about you quite a bit. Ezra speaks to you when things happen. At the beach, I heard him talking to you while he was by the water. The other day, he was mad at Judah for breaking his shell, and I heard him, in a very irritating voice say, “Mommy, Judah broke my shell!” Everytime he does that, it’s very hard for me to hold back the tears. Just knowing that there’s a whole part of his personality I will never get to see because you aren’t here to help shape him breaks my heart. It guts me. I know that he and Judah will still grow to be good men (Lord, help me), the absence will never be filled. That hurts. That will always hurt. You being “in spirit” will not have the outcome with our boys as you being here in the natural. I know you’re here with us. I cherish every visit you pay me when I’m sleeping. I know the boys sense you, and maybe can even see you at times. Those are massive gifts. But it’s nowhere near the same. We were dealt an immeasurable blow this year. Nothing will change that.

To be completely honest, today I’m upset with you. You didn’t send me very many voice notes in the last two years, and that is actually something I asked you to do more of when you traveled; especially when we were in vastly different time zones and it was hard to find a time to chat. You did sometimes, but most of the time, you would send texts. I’ve already heard all the old voice notes many times over. I wish there were more.

And I’m not as upset because you didn’t send me enough voice notes as I am that you’re not even here for me to tell you “I told you so.” That’s petty, I know. I can almost feel your eyes rolling. But it’s how I feel. Yesterday, a random memory popped into my head where after a quasi-tense exchange between you and me, I told you “I love you, and I know I get on your nerves.” And you responded with “I love you too, and I know I get on your nerves.” When the kids are on my nerves, you’re on my nerves. Because why am I raising them without you?

I went to your gravesite the other day in Haifa, and it hit me even harder that your life really did end here. There isn’t a do over, or some sort of postmortem visit to help tie up any loose ends. It’s just done. It’s over. It’s like seeing a picture of you with your birth and death date. Part of my brain still thinks, “yeah sure, but we don’t need to be so definitive about the 2025 part. We still don’t know for sure.”

But the reality is that we do know.

Anyway, what better way to start this tour off than in the country you were buried? I’m starting this in the place that was the bridge that connected my family in the US, and yours in South Africa. This is the place I was just before I came to South Africa to speak to your father about my intentions to marry you. This place holds more significance to me than political talking points or whatever else motivates people in this space. And even in the midst of a war, I knew this would be the place that would welcome me in again and it will be the place that makes tomorrow night an unforgettable one.

I love you. I miss you. There was no proper goodbye before you died, and that makes me more sad as the days go by. The boys didn’t get to see you in person for three whole weeks before you died, and that sometimes throws me into a deep depression. I was there, and I can’t even imagine what they must have been feeling when, on the day Mommy was supposed to come home, suddenly Daddy has to leave, is gone for 11 days, and then comes back without Mommy, only to be told their mother is in heaven now. No last embrace. Nothing. Mommy’s just gone now, and we’ll never see her in this life again.

I know that you tried your hardest to get your emotions out, and that often, it was hard enough even deciphering what you were even feeling when you felt it. So I figure that for me, in processing, grieving, and sharing with the world, this is for both of us. This is for those moments you held in tears so you could work. This is for those days where you bursted into tears, and couldn’t fully explain why. This is for that moment in the hospital with the occupational therapist when you could only barely stand up, couldn’t walk, looked at me with tears in your eyes and said, “how did I get here?”

As sharp and pervasive as this pain is, I refuse to let it eat me up inside.

So yeah. No more pre-show jitters over here. Just pain mixed in with a little bit of excitement to kick off this tour and share this new sound. And like I wrote a few weeks ago, may this new sound take JoDavi to astronomical heights. When I reunite with you again, I’m sure you’ll have notes for me.

I eagerly await that day.