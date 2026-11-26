It has been almost 2 years since my wife passed away.

Whenever I travel to share my music and my story, I get husbands who come up to me to tell me that seeing my posts, reading my writings, and hearing my music has made them appreciate their wives more.

I’m very glad to hear testimonies like that. It gives my pain a purpose.

And then I reflect on my own life.

I loved my life. I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I was happy. I was at peace. I loved being Olga’s husband. I loved raising children with her. I loved being silly with her. I loved her.

I appreciated my wife. I valued her extremely highly.

I loved a good woman, and she loved me.

If part of the purpose to my pain is to help others appreciate their lives more, I can’t say I’m thrilled about that.

But what I can say is this:

Husbands, love and cherish your wives.

Affirm her.

Look after her.

She should be your best friend without even a modicum of competition, and you should be hers.

Have the difficult conversations.

Reach out first, even if you feel justified.

Get over yourself.

Keep her safe.

I wouldn’t have traded my life for anything, but I was still dealt a trade.

I promise you, you will feel a lot worse if you are dealt the same trade without having loved your wife the way you should have.

Start now.

-JoDavi