Today is the first semi okay morning I’ve had since my wife passed two months ago today. I haven’t slept through the night since the first night I spent with her in the hospital. I usually wake up about three or four times throughout the night, and lately, each time I fall back asleep, I have a different dream.

As much as I love talking about dreams, I won’t go down that rabbit hole here. What I have noted though is that in the series of dreams that I have, at least one of them is about Olga. Just echoes of our lives. Sometimes mundane memories of the family getting ready to go somewhere and being late. One time, a more romantic memory. Last night, I was talking with her, but she was in the condition she was in during her final days in the hospital. But they’ve all been kind of fuzzy so far; not too lucid, almost as if someone is on the other end of a phone call saying, “hello? Hello? Can you hear me?” Or like a radio station is being found, and in the meantime, there’s the buzzing and mixing of frequencies.

I’ve written previously that I fully believe that your loved ones visit you after they pass; whether in dreams or visions, if you had a close connection with them while they were living, they can eventually come to you after they’re gone. It has happened in my family after my grandmother died over 20 years ago; not just full-on lucid dreams about grandma, but more than one person being in the same dream about her. In fact, I had a dream about a year ago where my grandma walked through a door to see me and meet our kids. It was the first dream like this I’ve had about her since she passed. I introduced her to Ezra and Judah, and then realized right away that Olga was not there. I looked around for her, and then felt this reassurance that everything was ok and just to enjoy the moment with my grandma and her great grandsons. I wrote the dream down the next morning and told my wife and parents about it. Of course, little did I know that Olga not being present in my dream could have possibly meant that she was already on the other side with Grandma… sheesh. Let’s not go there today.

Again, I won’t go into that either. You can either believe me or not, I don’t care much. I know it happens, and I’ve experienced it.

I told my family about my fuzzy dreams about Olga, and I said that I felt like the more I accept that she’s really gone, the more ready my brain will be for her to actually visit me. It seems like these little glimpses are the radio getting to the right frequency. As I walk through the grieving process, the waves become clearer.

I said this to my family, and my father, having lost both of his parents years ago, told me that I am correct. That is how it generally works.

And that makes a lot of sense, given that I had a very, very hard day yesterday–maybe the hardest so far–where I basically accepted a little bit more that she is gone and not coming back. I felt like I would never stop crying. I was glad the house was empty at the moment, because it was quite possibly the ugliest crying scene ever, complete with moments of intense anger.

But that night, sleep was a little better than the previous nights, and I saw a little more of her.

I was worried she just wasn’t visiting me because she didn’t want to; which I know sounds ridiculous, but that’s how I felt. I was upset. Now I understand, and I’m not mad at her anymore. 😂

I was able to be the most engaged with my sons since their mom passed; and was even able to be silly with them for a bit. I can feel that pulling me back into moments of sobbing, just because the last time I was silly with them, she was here to either laugh, dance, or roll her eyes at us.

Today marks two months since she died holding my hand. It still feels like one long day, but the day just granted me a tiny bit of peace this hour, and I’ll take it.