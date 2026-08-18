In just over 24 hours from the date and time of this Substack post, I will be at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood, CA, in what seems like an incredibly long time coming.

I’m here in LA now, and had my first rehearsal with part of the group last night; mainly the singers, strings, and horns. Such beautiful people with beautiful souls. Some of them are brand new friends, and some go all the way back to the college years. But what they all have in common is their love for G-d, music, community… and me. 😂❤️

Those who know my music recognize this song. This is just a small, small taste of what you can expect tomorrow. There is so much new music. So much heart and soul from all of these beautiful people. So much… so much everything. This feels like a new beginning. A rebirth.

My heart is full. My heart is so full right now. And I usually say something like that after a show. I think this is the first time I feel this way beforehand. My heart has been through a lot of breaking, as you all know; the biggest one being the death of my wife.

So when I tell you that my heart is full, I have never meant that more in my life than I do at this very moment.

If you find yourself in Southern California, you absolutely cannot miss us. August 19th at 7pm is when we start.

You can still reserve your seats by clicking here.

See you there~