I miss my best friend.

I miss the pillow talks.

I miss making her laugh involuntarily at my inappropriate jokes, only to roll her eyes and quickly shake her head as if she didn’t enjoy it.

I miss how her hand felt as her fingers wrapped around my arm and her head rested on my shoulder.

Her hand on my arm and her head on my shoulder was actually what I pictured in my head as we flew back home from the hospital. But we never flew back together. She never made it back.

She never made it back.

I miss how her face felt on mine when we tried to get each other’s attention.

I miss how she challenged me to reach a little higher, most of the time by not even saying anything.

I miss how her freezing cold feet would mosey on over to mine while we were in bed.

I miss comparing notes / spilling tea with her after an event we finished together.

I miss discussing our respective businesses and how ways can work together.

I even miss the most frustrating arguments we would have.

I miss the apologies after the arguments.

The house is so quiet when the kids are asleep.

Pain has a sound, and it gets louder with the nightfall.

Damn, what a disruption. What a punch to the gut.

Carrying the kids through life with me, I realized after a conversation with a friend that they are also carrying me. They are my tether to this life right now.

I feel like I’m waiting tables at a restaurant, waiting for the craziness to die down so that the manager will no longer have use of me and let me clock out.

Until then, I keep moving; frequently checking the clock on the wall, and looking around at the tables I must serve.

Though a piece of me has clocked out already, the rest of me still has much to do.

Eventually, I’ll find more joy in life. I know I will.

But it will never fully be the same.

It’s been one month since Olga passed away with her hand in mine.

I miss my best friend.