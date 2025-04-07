My oldest lost his second tooth the other day. Then my mom asked me what a few others have asked me when he lost his first tooth.

“Are you gonna do the tooth fairy thing?”

Every time someone asks me that question, I find it very hard to answer. Not because I don’t have an opinion on it; I very much do. But because it brings up something that pains me greatly. It brings up and reminds me of the fact that Olga and I never discussed this.

How is it, just three months from her death, that we have already reached a point where I’m making decisions for the kids that we never discussed? I think the biggest reason is that she died so soon. Our family is still so young. Our marriage was so young.

And to be honest, I really don’t know what she would say on this topic. I could absolutely see her wanting to engage in the timeless tradition of putting money under our kids’ pillows when they lose teeth, and I could absolutely see her saying “oh, absolutely not.” I even see her reasoning in both scenarios.

So I don’t know.

I have his first tooth in my wallet still; wrapped up in a piece of a paper towel.

I’m not ready to make decisions that we never discussed, but that time is already coming. Ezra, our oldest, starts the first/second grade this fall, and Judah will start kindergarten/first grade. They’re both advanced in some ways, and right on their grade in others, so I’m fully homeschooling them next year with the help of my mom, dad, and sisters. Fortunately, this was something Olga and I discussed.

But there are many things already on the horizon that she and I never got the chance to talk about, and that makes me mad. It makes me mad at her. I’m mad that she left us. I’m mad she left us so soon. I’m mad that Ezra lost his first tooth just weeks… weeks after she passed. She should have been here.

And I don’t care for the “she’s always here watching over you guys” trope. I don’t care about that right now. I want her here. In the flesh. Today. Growing old with me and watching our boys grow into young men. I’m not ready to talk about her in the past tense the way that we tend to do when we try to make our friend’s feel better after someone close to them dies. No, Olga is not always hovering over us watching our every move. I do believe she visits us in dreams, or shows up sometimes in other ways, but a visit implies she was not previously here. She’s happy, pain-free, and experiencing a level of joy that I will never understand until I die. She’s not following us around all the time. She has better things to do; and to be honest, though that makes me angry, I would hope that heaven is like that. It wouldn’t be that great of a place if I got there only to find out I miss everyone on earth and wanted to follow my kids around all the time.

One of my little sisters had a dream where Olga came to her and told her that she would visit me when I was calm enough to receive her. When my sister told me this, I thought “calm” was such an interesting word choice. I started thinking very specifically, “how am I not calm?” I thought maybe she meant in terms of my stress levels, which are high, or maybe I’m busying myself too much with these new projects. I wasn’t sure.

It wasn’t until I had a dream a few nights ago with Olga in it. It was not my first dream with her in it, but it was by far the longest. She was basically in my entire dream. I did not speak to her once. I barely looked at her. In my dream (like all the others except one), I forgot about real life. She didn’t die as far as I was concerned, but this dream was different, because it was the first time I felt her absence the same way I do when I’m awake.

She wasn’t dead in my dream, but she still left us. In my dream, the backstory my mind made up was that she decided to leave me and the boys to pursue her work more fully. But because our work tends to overlap, she and I were in a meeting room along with a few other people while someone else was giving instructions. The whole time, I refused to even look at her, even though in the corner of my eye, I saw her looking over at me. After the meeting, I got in my car and drove off. While on the freeway, I ranted to myself that since she left us almost three months ago, she has not called or texted me once. She has not FaceTimed with the boys once. I was furious. I’m pretty sure I slammed the steering wheel a few times.

Then I woke up.

I immediately regret that I did not speak with her, but I also immediately understood what Olga was telling me through my sister.

I’m mad. I don’t appreciate her for leaving us. And I have to let this play out so I can get past it enough to communicate with her when she visits.

I imagine with every tooth that falls from Ezra’s mouth these next few months will come with different reflections. Today isn’t a pleasant one.