Tough Morning, New Music
We Move Forward
The void is felt extra today.
Nothing that I haven’t already previously written, but I wanted to note how especially heavy today feels. Tomorrow will be 17 months since Olga passed away. Year two is, in a lot of ways, more annoying and painful than year one; painful because she’s gone. Annoying because she’s gone.
But that’s not why I wanted to write to you today.
I want to you let you know two things:
My first book is being edited as we speak. It’s about grief, and the first 16 months of being a widower.
If you’re reading this today, June 5, 2026, I have a show tonight in Cary NC. In fact, I’ll link my upcoming shows below.
That’s it. I hope to see you on tour. ❤️
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Talk to H’ and talk to your dear wife’s neshama! Complain even! Scream if you feel that! Whatever you feel! I believe that this will help if you aren’t yet doing that.