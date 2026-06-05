JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

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Rochelle Pudlowski Eissenstat's avatar
Rochelle Pudlowski Eissenstat
1h

Talk to H’ and talk to your dear wife’s neshama! Complain even! Scream if you feel that! Whatever you feel! I believe that this will help if you aren’t yet doing that.

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