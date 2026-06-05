The void is felt extra today.

Nothing that I haven’t already previously written, but I wanted to note how especially heavy today feels. Tomorrow will be 17 months since Olga passed away. Year two is, in a lot of ways, more annoying and painful than year one; painful because she’s gone. Annoying because she’s gone.

But that’s not why I wanted to write to you today.

I want to you let you know two things:

That’s it. I hope to see you on tour. ❤️