With the help of our incredible community, the boys and I are slowly moving into our apartment.

I’m finding that the pain takes a different shape, but stings the same.

At the house, I have many memories with my wife, and it hurts. At the new place, I don’t have any memories with my wife, and it hurts.

Sitting here in what will be our new living room with tears flowing down my face. This was not supposed to happen. I feel like I’m back in that dream state again; the one where I feel like if I just close my eyes real tightly for a few seconds, I’ll wake up next to Olga and will be able to tell her all about this crazy dream I had.

But this isn’t a dream.

My sons and I will make new memories, yes. They’re super excited for us to say goodbye to our house and move into our new apartment. That gives me some peace.

But it was not supposed to be this way…