___

Last night, I sat on the edge of the bed as memories flooded back to me. This one was the most prominent. I felt like a boxer who just went 10 rounds, all bloodied up and bruised, barely breathing, and bleeding internally, only to lose the fight on a technicality.

Those 11 days were brutal. I fought like hell. She didn’t at first, but I know my wife. She thought she’d make it back to our home regardless. I did too. She normally is a fighter, but was never the best at fighting for herself. If our roles were switched and I was in the ICU, she would have questioned absolutely everything, argued with every doctor and nurse that walked into the room, called other doctors she knew, gotten second, third, and even fourth opinions, and made sure I was getting the tip top care that I could get.

But for herself, she was used to enduring for others.

But I remember one of our FaceTime conversations from years ago, before we got engaged; we had just begun our courtship (because we never dated, but that’s for another day), she asked me if I would fight for her. She asked me if, as her man, am I willing to fight for her when I need to. I told her that I would, even if it meant fighting her to fight for her.

And I did.

She didn’t have a lot of fight in her in the beginning. Then when she underwent her three-day treatment she began fighting me. After the treatment was done, she was exhausted, and in the last two days of her life, she had more of an urgency to get out. I think she could feel herself dying.

When she died, it felt so quick and sudden. Like being in the middle of a battlefield, and suddenly, everyone around you disappears. I felt like I just kept standing at the ready with my AK-47 in my hand even though the battle was done; or to use the boxing analogy again, my dukes stayed up for quite a while even though the fight was over, my opponent already walked off with his title, the audience was exiting, and the lights were beginning to dim. I was just standing there with my fists up while the custodial staff came in to clean the building. This couldn’t be it. This couldn’t be the end. At the very least not like this. Couldn’t I have at least known I was about to lose? Couldn’t I have at least prepared for this?

I think all of yesterday was building up to last night for me. I was struggling all day. I had an outburst of anger at some point; not with the kids, thank G-d, but it was an outburst. I had taken the seats out of the van to load in some stuff a few days ago, and I had to put them back in so the boys and I could go to a dear friend’s house for dinner. It’s always a challenge to latch the seats back in the van, but yesterday was an extra challenge. It turned out I was putting the seat on the wrong side of the van, but at the time, I didn’t know that. I struggled and struggled. Then, in my nice clothes, I was getting all sweaty which irritated me more. Trying to get the seat in while watching sweat drip from my nose onto the floor was infuriating at that moment. Then I chucked the seat into the van, busted into my parent’s house and said, “I need help, I need help, please, please I need help.”

My mom and sister saw my sweaty, angry face, and my mom asked, “what do you need help with.”

“I can’t. I just…” Then I got mad that I couldn’t get my words out. Suddenly, I found myself yelling, “I CAN’T GET THE FUCKING SEAT INTO THE FUCKING VAN!”

I was beginning to cry as I was saying this. My father, who I didn’t see, was in the living room. My mom gestured over to him, but he was already getting up. He came outside to help me, and that’s when he noticed something was off. He said “are you sure this is on the right side?” Lo and behold, it was on the wrong side. Once we realized that, the seats snapped in with ease. I apologized afterward for my outbreak, but everyone already understood.

Just before the van seat incident, one of my sisters was telling me about a young man who is interested in her who happens to be a few years younger. That made me smile big, and my immediate response to her was “not you bein’ Olga!” For those who didn’t know, Olga was nine years older than me, and she would often say that there was a time when she would not even look at a man 3 months younger than her. The Lord obviously had other plans.

But right after that exchange, I felt anger rising up in me again. My wife and my sister were supposed to bond over this. This would have been something that would have strengthened their relationship even more. My wife would have had some amazing advice for my sister. Olga should be here. She was not supposed to die.

So that anger was carried with me outside to the van until it bubbled over. Again, the boys were outside playing when I came into the house and very colorfully asked for help.

So after all of that, and after dinner, the boys and I came back to my parent’s place. I gave them a bath and put them to bed. Once they went to bed, I went into the other room and tried to pray. I simply got on my face, and laid there in silence. Then I read Psalm 102. Then all of that brought me to how this journal entry started; at the edge of the bed, feeling those feelings of helplessness. Watching my wife die in front of me and not knowing what to do. I’m still bloody and bruised. I’m still in that ring. My hands may not be up anymore, but I’m still there. Maybe just sitting on a stool in the corner, leaning on the ropes, but I haven’t left yet.

I feel disrespected. It feels disrespectful the way she left me. That’s one of many things I’m going through at the moment.

Still waiting for that damn bell to be unrung.