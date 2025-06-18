If you have Spotify, I made a playlist that I call ‘Balm.’
It’s just filled with songs and sounds that I find soothing, healing, and encouraging. I listen to these songs all the time, and I want to share them with you.
I update this playlist regularly, so you’ll hear new music from time to time.
Enjoy. 🎶
This is lovely Jo. Music is so healing. Thank you. ox