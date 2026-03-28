JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Edelman's avatar
Robert Edelman
Mar 28

Your wife was a loving, kind and gentle spouse and mother. My condolences. Her passing is a tragedy. Perhaps this poem, "Yesh Kokhavim", or "There Are Stars" in English, which you might already know, will help. It was written by Hanna Szenes (Senesh), who died at age 23 in Hungary, fighting the Nazis.

"There are stars up above, so far away we only see their light long, long after the star itself is gone.

And so it is with people that we have loved. Their memories keep shining ever brightly though their time with us is done.

But the stars that light up the darkest night, these are the lights that guide us.

As we live our lives, these are the ways we remember.

May your wife's memory be as a blessing.

Reply
Share
Christie's avatar
Christie
Mar 28

I resonate with the surrender you name. Growth has different seasons. To choose more distance from grief that stays strong and unresolved does not lesson your love or loyalty to what was built before. Our souls let us know when seasons are changing. Your willingness to name and begin to cross the next threshold honors the bravery that has brought you this far in integrity to yourself and your family. Happiness is a gift worth the risk and the work it takes to make more space for it to bloom. You are doing good, hard work 🫶🏼.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JoDavi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture