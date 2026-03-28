It’s been over 14 months since my beloved wife passed away.

This is a very offsetting season. Obviously starting with her death, but also because there are two things going on at once. There are two things that are 100% present inside of me.

I am managing this grief a lot better, and happiness doesn’t elude me quite as often as it did last year. It hurts just as much to revisit the memories.

It’s very interesting. I was scrolling through old videos on my phone, and I came across this one.

This was taken in Israel while we were preparing for my wife’s burial. The little boy in the video is my oldest, Ezra. A dear family friend gave him that Ghana flag, and he wore it with pride. We were sitting in the kitchen and happened to catch him out the window, so someone picked up their phone and captured it quickly.

The pain of that day immediately came back to me. I even remembered what I was thinking as I watched Ezra gaze at the mountains. I was still very much in deep shock and hoping with all of my being that her death was just a fluke. I was hoping that she would appear somewhere; maybe she could come down from those mountains, or simply walk over to Ezra from behind and surprise him. I didn’t know what Ezra was thinking at that moment, but I remember he was very much in the phase of looking up into the sky and talking to his mom. I figured he was doing that at this moment. In fact, I bet if I asked him tomorrow, he would remember what he was thinking as well.

Just typing that is already bringing me to tears. And as I write this, I’m realizing this about grief… or at least, my grief:

At some point, I come to a place where I simply have to leave my previous life fully behind.

Some questions will never be answered. And even if every question could be answered, there will never be a full resolution.

Because she’s gone.

So for this past year, as much forward movement as the boys and I have been making, I’m still very much standing over the ashes that used to be my life as a husband. I’m still standing in the smolder and rubble of what used to be our life together.

I’m still standing in it, hoping for some sort of reparations for what I’ve lost. Hoping that maybe G-d will send her back to me. Hoping for… I don’t even know most of the time. But it’s reflected in how I’ve been spending my nights the past several weeks. I’ve found myself up at 2 and 3AM, just sitting in my chair, or pacing my living room floor. I try to pray, or do something productive, but I wind up either crying, or simply… existing. Waiting for something. Anything.

But a part of grief is letting go.

But you don’t really let go.

You just… you just walk away.

You walk away and try to find joy in other parts of your life. I’ve found great joy in being a father again. I’ve found joy in my family and friends. I’ve found joy in being able to write and share my music.

So you find things that make the pain not as prominent in your mind. That’s what I’ve been doing. Embracing what I have here and now. My sons are growing. I’m homeschooling them with help from my mom and sisters. They’re doing very well. Ezra wants to play soccer again, even though he hated it and cried at every game almost two years ago when his mom signed him up. He told me he wants to do it again and that he promises he won’t cry. I know that’s connected to her.

My youngest, Judah, absolutely loves learning. He’s been reading since he was two years-old, and he is pretty much on his older brother’s reading level at this point. He does work in his workbook at night for fun. He loves word searches. He not only reads well, but he comprehends stories very well too; acting out the characters lines in his books. He’s a natural actor, and his mom did say that he needs to do theater a couple of years ago. I still need to get on that.

All of this is good.

But then I find myself staring at an old picture of us. Sometimes on purpose, and sometimes, it’s just there, looking at me first. I see those pictures and videos and I realize the pain has not subsided. I realize those unanswered questions are still there. I realize there will never be a true resolution to this rudely interrupted love story between Olga and me.

I realize this and I break down in tears.

But then I turn around and get a few more steps in. I get a few more steps away from the rubble.

I still get annoyed when people tell me how blessed I am to have had a love like ours in the first place. I know they mean well, but it’s annoying. Especially when the sentiment starts off with “most people will never find what you two had.”

Again, I get it. But it comes off as extremely insensitive to me. Even more so when the person telling me has a spouse who is very much alive.

Ezra still looks up and talks to his mom in the sky, although not nearly as often. Judah still remembers things from his baby/toddler days with his mom as well. She is still very much a part of our conversations, and very naturally too.

Very similar to how my nights have been going, I don’t know how to end this. I don’t have any conclusion here that will wrap anything up in any kind of sweet or nice way. I’m just here. Hurting like all the others who’ve lost loved ones. Like all the others who’ve lost someone close to them at an incredibly young age.

The boys and I have lived a lot of life in the past 14 months. That fact alone simultaneously makes things easier and much more difficult. Being a father is a blessing beyond what I can even write to you. But none of that changes the fact that I once had a whole family, and now I don’t. I had a queen, and she was taken from me. I’m navigating through the difficulties of parenting without the only other one who is a parent to those boys; without my most trusted partner. My lover. My best friend.

These are the two realities living inside of me. Both 100% present. Not competing at all. In fact, they’re both very comfortable with each other. Almost… too comfortable.

And that is what has made these past few weeks extra difficult. I’m beginning to walk away. Not because I have a newfound peace about her passing, but because I’m realizing that there is no longer anything in this rubble for me. I’m walking away out of necessity. I have to keep moving forward with the boys. I have to let my emotions out, and then live out my day. I have to accept every single day that no matter how horrific things are, and no matter how low I get, she’s not coming back.

So inch by inch, I’m beginning to walk away.

And boy, does that hurt.

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