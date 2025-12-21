Lighting the 7th candle was particularly tough tonight. As we lit our hanukkiyot, my dad played and led worship from the piano as we all sang. Then the house fell silent for a while. Tears began to fall all around. We were all thinking about my wife, their in-law.

On this day of Hanukkah last year, my wife was in the ICU in New Jersey, and I was sitting beside her. We are six days away from what will be the one year of her passing on the biblical calendar, which is Tevet 6. That day is much more significant to me than January 6 (which is the day she passed on the Gregorian calendar), because it was also the day we got married, seven years prior. It was the first reassurance I got from the Lord that, in all of the chaos, He was still in control. Though our marriage did not have to end with her death, the fact that it did did not throw G-d for a loop. He has a plan for me and the boys yet.

But this season brings about so many emotions, even writing it out, it’s hard to keep it all straight. It feels like I was just in the hospital with her last week.

What a strange year this has been.