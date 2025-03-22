We’re packing to leave Miami and head back home with the boys, and Ezra (my 6 year-old and oldest) asks me what our plan is for today. I told him we’re getting breakfast with friends, dropping off his uncle and cousin ant the airport, and then driving back home, just the three of us.

Then he says, “what about the 4 of us? Is Mommy back in North Carolina?”

He knows his mom is in heaven, but in that moment, he wanted to believe she’s at home waiting for us. Not in spirit, but in the natural.

I was feeling the same way. So I’m glad he spoke up.

Today is a more somber morning to an overall bittersweet trip. I’m happy we did it, but goodness her absence is extra felt today.

Miss you, baby. ❤️