JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Altshuler's avatar
Jill Altshuler
1d

I am trying so hard to hold on to hope - Hatikvah! But I too feel we are doomed and I'm really scared.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Francisco J. Bernal's avatar
Francisco J. Bernal
18h

Thank you, JoDavi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture