My sons and I are still in Israel, and so we’ll be here where the caskets of two employees of the Israeli embassy, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim are to arrive. I didn’t know them personally, but some of my closest colleagues did, including Yechiel Leiter, who informed the Jerusalem Post that Lischinsky had purchased a ring, and was planning to propose to Milgrim in Jerusalem this week.

As the murderer was being arrested, he was on camera shouting “free, free Palestine!”

This is what happens when blood libels become mainstream. This is what happens when entities like the United Nations make bogus claims like “40,000 babies are set to die of starvation,” and all the other false numbers too many of us drink in from Qatar and Hamas. This is what happens when truth is replaced with feelings. And the fact that the response is split around the West is further proof that we’re doomed; and I’m not being hyperbolic.

And this is what I’ve been saying from almost the beginning of this war. For the Free Palestine crowd, if you want peace, you would also advocate for the returning of the hostages in Gaza. If you celebrate, or in any way justify or explain away this recent murder, you want war. You can’t have both. You can’t chant “there is only one solution, intifada revolution” right after the events of October 7th, 2023, and then shed tears as the war wages on.

War is ugly, but if we are to engage in anything, we have to let truth lead; not our emotions. The truth of this matter is, so many are compromised, and for so many years; most don’t actually care. They simply talk about this issue because it became mainstream. None of the same fervor for anything else unless those issues become mainstream as well. No one seems to care that what Hamas did on October 7th, 2023 is done across the African continent every single day by the same Islamist ideology. No one seems to care that the same ideology that enslaves Africans and kills Jews is the same one that drove the Hebron Massacre is the same one that drove the American shooter to shoot and kill Yaron and Sarah.

And by the time we do start to care, it will be too late.

It already is…

