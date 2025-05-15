I woke up today in Jerusalem with an overwhelming feeling of sadness. Since the boys and I arrived here, they’ve been bringing up their mother more frequently. I think part of it at least is because they’ve been to Israel twice before. The first time was with me and their mother, and the second time was to bury her body.

There is a lot of significance to this place for them, and they’re processing it in their way. They’re talking about her as if she’s here which warms my heart, but also makes it ache. Yesterday, Ezra asked if we can pick flowers for his mom. Today, Judah said that it’s Opposite Day and that he’s Ezra, Ezra is him, I’m Mommy, and Mommy is me.

I’ve never been a grave-visiting kind of person. My grandmother and I were extremely close, but when she died, I knew where she went, and I still know where she is; and it’s sure as hell not in that dirt.

Because I’m not really a grave-visiting person, and because the boys are still a little young to understand that their mom is not physically in the ground anymore, I don’t think I’ll take them to visit her grave. I requested the casket be closed at her burial because I didn’t want to have to explain to the boys that her body is not hers anymore. I remember when the casket was being lowered, Ezra asked me what was inside of it. I told him, “this is what Mommy left behind when she went to heaven.”

I’ll visit the gravesite while I’m here and mainly because I’d rather go than not go. I also think it’ll give me more focused time in reflection.

I have a couple of kids’ books in the works that I had meetings about while out here. Both are based on each of our sons. They’re heavy, but written by a widower for his grieving boys who lost their mother.

There are other projects surrounding my wife in the pipeline that I’ll share about in due time.

One thing is very true, though; I haven’t felt this much at peace since my wife passed than I do here.