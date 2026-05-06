What's Your Name?
Early Release
Though the official release of ‘What’s Your Name’ is on May 11th, I’ve decided to go ahead and quietly release it now so that I can share with my Substack community.
This song is about names and the power of them, and the story references comes from the first chapter of the book of Daniel.
I pray it resonates with you.
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Congratulations! Can't wait to listen!
Beautiful. Sweet as a lullaby.