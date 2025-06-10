The kind of propaganda Qatar finances through Hamas and out to the West is the propaganda for people who only follow the Arab-Israeli conflict seasonally. It’s the kind of propaganda that gives an out to those who want not a truthful, but an easy solution; something easy to share and feel good about oneself.

For instance, every couple of years, Hamas starts a war against Israel. Those of us who are certain of it are not certain because CNN tells us, or even an Israeli news source. We are certain of it because we have friends, or some of us ourselves live right at Israel’s borders and can literally see and hear rockets being launched just a few miles away from where they sleep.

What happens after the attacks from a news point of view is not much. What happens when Israel retaliates or responds defensively is what sets off the media.

Then Hamas tells its usual lies that Israel killed a huge number of unarmed, innocent civilians, the same news sources take the numbers and run with them, and the general public eats it up while regurgitating words they don’t understand like ‘genocide.’

Then eventually the war stops, usually by Hamas being debilitated, things calm down, and the whole cycle starts again in a couple of years.

I detailed some of those specific lies in the article below from 2023.

The lie of the past few days was that Israel was starving Palestinians. Not only has that never been true, Israel gives tons and tons of food and water on a regular basis to Gaza, and has done so pretty much since Hamas was voted in.

This particular lie is interesting, because depending on the purpose that needs to be served, Israel is either ‘controlling Gaza’s food’ or Israel ‘starving Gaza.’

It was 'discovered’ again that Hamas had been hoarding the aid that came in for Gazan civilians. Because of this, Israel has been delivering food directly to the people, at risk of their own lives.

I put the word 'discovered’ in quotations because Hamas has always done this. Even in the beginning of this current war, it was discovered that Hamas was hoarding fuel while Gazans starve.

This has always been the case.

But Jew-hating propaganda relies on those who aren’t involved in the region on a daily basis to do their bidding.

Think about it practically: in Nigeria, around 2010, the Muslim population surpassed the Christian population. That itself is not an issue, except for the fact that Christians in Nigeria are slaughtered by the thousands every year, and thousands more are enslaved by groups like Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsman. A population shift like that could very easily point to genocide.

The number of Jews worldwide today is about 15 million, which is just a little higher than the number of Jews after 6 million were murdered in the Holocaust. A population of a people only recently surpassing their numbers from 75 years ago? That screams genocide.

The population in Gaza has only grown since 2005 when Israel withdrew and ethnically cleansed Gaza of Jews. Yes, you heard that right. There was an ethnic cleansing done, but not the one you might think.

Now, often when I hear that talking point (which is true), it stops there. I find it incomplete. Yes, the population in Gaza has grown, which itself means that there is no genocide in Gaza. Yes, going from about 715K in 2020, to 820K in 2023 is the very opposite.

But even more importantly, it also points to there not even being anything close to a genocide. It’s not like it almost qualifies, but the numbers just aren’t quite there. It’s not there at all. The original source of this bogus claim are the ones who invaded Israel, and still hold almost 60 civilian hostages, many of whom are likely dead bodies, over 600 days later. That alone should be a red flag.

But again, those who aren’t involved in the conflict day-in and day-out don’t know this. They assume by the time our news media, or the huge social media accounts tell us what is going on, that the information is vetted and verified. Not only is that usually not true, a lot of those large accounts are on the payroll of Hamas. What do you think Hamas spends its billions in aid money that it denies its people? It’s not just for their fancy cars and mansions. They have an entire wing dedicated to disinformation, and they pump billions into it because they know it works, especially on the West.

7 Truths to Help Those Advocating for the People of Gaza JoDavi · October 28, 2023 It has been reported that the Israeli Defense Force is now on the ground in the Gaza strip, beginning what will probably be a long operation to rescue the over 200 Israeli and other foreign hostages from Hamas. Read full story

My advice to those who may only really see news about all of this every so often is to please do your due diligence before using your platform. And if you don’t feel that you’ve done enough, or that you have time to dig through all of this, it really is ok to keep quiet. Don’t feel pressured or bullied into speaking about an issue you don’t feel you have a great handle on just because somebody said you should.

The last article I wrote about this type of thing was addressing the propaganda in the use of the word ‘Nakba.’ Some people got mad, and one person in particular had no real rebuttal for me, only to say that I’m Black, and therefore, I need to ‘stand with Palestine.’

I stand with the truth.

If you’re going to speak up, commit yourself to the truth, and the truth only.