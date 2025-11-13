Winter is setting in already. It snowed the other day, which was surprising, considering that it’s still November.

I was driving in the van with my boys in the back seat, and we saw snow falling down. Once we got home, ate dinner, and they went to bed, I stepped outside just to see and feel it.

Stepping outside immediately put me back into the hospital in New Jersey where my late wife spent her last 11 days. It was so vivid, there were details I had forgotten about that came back to my remembrance. It was jarring to say the least. I also felt like it was good for me to revisit, though very painful.

Since then, these past few days have been heavy. My bouts with depression seem to be a lot more difficult than they were earlier this year.

Going back to certain moments in that hospital room; wishing I would have cuddled with her when she asked me to; wishing I would have responded in kind when she said “thank you for everything” to me; wishing for one more day, even if that one more day was another day in the hospital.

I’ve written a lot, both publicly and privately since she died. In my writings, I’ve been able to process and sort through what I’m feeling, what she was going through, and what I wish I would have picked up on more when she was alive.

Though that processing has helped me greatly, it doesn’t stop the wave of emotions; like the ones I’m feeling now.

Several months ago, I wrote about one of our last disagreements before she left for South Africa for the last time.

I stand by everything I said in that piece. Today however, I need to be a little more selfish.

I understand her leaving for South Africa was out of a profound sense of duty; as were many of the other decisions she made. My wife was very dutiful, even if it was at great disadvantage to herself. This was ultimately demonstrated by her decision to travel back to her home country though she was sick with what we now know were several issues in her body.

That aside, I realized today that I’m still angry and hurt at her decision. I’m angry and hurt because her body was screaming at her and she ignored it. But at the core of it all, I’m angry and hurt because of one simple thing:

She did not choose me.

She left us in December. It was during the holiday season. Our oldest’s birthday was coming up (she was scheduled to be back the day before his birthday, but I still count it). She was gone a lot that year, including to South Africa three other times, and missed our oldest’s kindergarten graduation on her third trip. We all went together on her second trip of that year, but that’s besides the point.

I understood the reasons for her feeling like she needed to go. I understand how engrained her sense of duty to the people she loved was. I get it. I really do.

But at the end of it all, I asked her to stay. I did something I had never done in the entire 7 years of our marriage, and I asked her to stay. I asked her to stay, and she said no.

All of the very valid reasons aside, when it came down to it, I, the boys, and our love for her was not enough to make her stay.

I know she loved me, and I know she loved us. I know this. But what I’ve learned these past 10+ months of grieving is that it’s good to let out exactly how you’re feeling; even if you know it’s ridiculous. It’s not about what’s rational right now. It’s not about what makes sense. Just say it. Say it because your heart is feeling it already. Say it because it’s stored away in your body already. Not saying it will make you sick, both physically and spiritually.

I know she loved me and our boys. I know she was not consciously thinking “I don’t want you” when she chose to leave.

But what I know and what are feel are very different right now. Today I need to express what I feel.

She did not choose me.

And I’m realizing that this is part of the insecurity I’ve been battling this whole year. Now that I can see it a little bit more clearly, I know how to pray.

But damn. Winter is coming.

The season that took my love from me has the audacity to come back around.

What nerve.