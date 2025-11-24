Dear Chicago,

I want to thank you all for being so supportive of me on my Journey to Healing tour. This year started off in the worst way, with the passing of my wife. Being able to see and be with a lot of you on the tour has greatly helped me on this very painful journey.

I have one more JoDavi show before the year is over; after that, we have our Hanukkah concerts, but I’ll write to you separately for that.

As we head into Thanksgiving, I want to remind you that I will be out there for a very special concert on the 1st of December.

Anyway, I’ll be at this amazing venue called SPACE in Evanston. I would absolutely love to see you.

If you’re not in the area, and would still like to support, consider sponsoring a ticket or two! We’ll make sure they get to the people who want to come, but may not be able to afford it.

Get your tickets here!