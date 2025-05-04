The Lord has blessed me with a lot of people; family, friends, community. I will use my late wife’s analogy of the famed temple we read about in the scriptures. In terms of people here on earth, and my relationship to them, I have an “outer court,” an “inner court,” and a “Holy of Holies.”

Keep in mind, this is merely a metaphor meant to represent my relationships.

My outer court is many in the broader community, although some in that community have made their way into the inner court, this includes those in the music, advocacy, and faith community. These are people I love and hold dearly in my heart.

My inner court is a smaller group, but among this group are my very best friends; people I talk to about things I’m not comfortable speaking publicly about, which is saying something, because I like to share a lot publicly (if you didn’t notice). These are people who have seen sides of me most others do not see, and sometimes we have uncomfortable but necessary discussions.

My Holy of Holies was just one person: Olga. My wife. My beloved. Pure and simple. So obviously this is an exclusive, very elite space. It’s a room with two chairs; one for me, and one for her. It’s a room with one bed. In this space, she knew the ugliest parts of me, and vice versa. It’s a place where she saw sides of me that literally no one else ever got to see. It’s a place where we both had the space to say and do the stupidest things, realize how stupid they were, and filter those things out before stepping out into the other courts.

My kids are in the inner court, but they are the absolute closest to the Holy of Holies. In fact, if there was a room in between the inner court and the Holy of Holies—a lobby maybe—the boys would be there.

My Holy of Holies is just me now. Me and G-d, yes. But again, in terms of people on earth that He has blessed me with, just stay with me. There’s a vacancy in the most crucial and elemental piece of my temple. It’s off putting to say the very least.

With the utmost respect and appreciation to all my people telling me that I’m not alone, the problem is that I very much am. I am alone.

I have probably the best support anyone could ever ask for. I have an amazing community here where we live, and I have had countless interactions with them where I’ve had to say “oh, no thank you. I have my parents taking care of that for me.” Or, “oh, it’s ok. My sisters have that handled.” I’m surrounded by family and friends literally all over the world. Olga’s impact, and my family’s reputation has made it so that virtually anywhere that I go, I have people ready and willing to help me and my kids.

Yet, with all of the support in the universe, when I enter into my Holy of Holies at the end of the day, there is no one else there.

And again, with all the love and appreciation to everyone, unless you can climb into bed with me every night, raise my children day-by-day, join our finances together, and basically live with me for the next 50+ years, I am alone. There is a massive void that my wife left when she died, and that is simply my reality for the foreseeable future.

These past 36 hours, I was in California with my videographer and brother from another mother, Phil Leclerc. We shot from dawn until dusk for the upcoming JoDavi music videos. One of the songs we shot was one I wrote for my wife while she was alive, but never got to show her before she died. I love the song, but hearing it always brings with it a certain amount of pain.

After the shoot, I couldn’t call her to give updates, or to hear about how she’s doing back at home with the kids. I couldn’t send her a voice note with our progress or receive a voice note about how her presentation went. I couldn’t send her the clip below, which I know would have made her smile and blush.

It’s a journey no one wants to walk, but behind you is an insurmountable stone wall that is infinitely as wide and deep as it is high. You can only either move forward, or stay where you are.

I’m trying to move forward, in whatever way that looks like for me. Some days, I don’t feel like doing anything, and that’s ok. In a way, that is also moving forward. Sitting alone in my room, or spending the day reflecting, writing, sobbing, remembering… that moves me forward in some ways.

But I am moving forward alone. With my sons, and the rest of my family and friends right beside me, I am moving forward alone.