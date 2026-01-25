My dear SoCal friends and family,

If you purchased a ticket to my upcoming show on February 2nd in Beverly Hills, I have a special deal for you.

In addition to your attendance, you can bring 2 more people with you for absolutely free.

Yes, free. No cost at all.

All you need to do is shoot me a message with the names of the two people you’d like to bring with you, and I’ll add them to the guest list.

If you haven’t bought a ticket yet, all you need to do is click here.

Let’s fill the house.

See you soon~