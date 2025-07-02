The JoDavi Podcast #3 - Crystal Durham

Our previous episode of this podcast hosted JoDavi’s beloved wife, Olga Meshoe Washington. She sadly passed away in January of this year (2025). You can read more about her on JoDavi’s newsletter.

Today’s episode features community leader, wife, mother, and CEO of Rotten Lemons, Crystal Durham.

Rotten Lemons was birthed out of its own “rotten” situation. It was a moment of reflection after posting a thought on social media that suggested I go to the hospital just to take a break and be served Jell-O!

This humorous—yet true—statement revealed to me several things. The first thing that it revealed was the massive amount of support that I have. Many people began to say, “I’m here if you need help." It had not dawned on me how many people (whether I wanted them to or not) were actually there to offer support if I needed it. The next thing I noticed was how big a community of moms there was that could relate to what I was feeling. This led me to my greatest reality: that I am not alone. Moms, we are not alone.

Learn more at rottenlemons.org!